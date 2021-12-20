Trump booed for revealing booster vaccine status





Onlookers booed the former president after he said ‘yes’ when asked by Bill O’Reilly if he had received a booster shot.

DALLAS Editor’s Note: The video above is from Trump’s Sunday visit to First Baptist Church in Dallas.

A crowd at the American Airlines Center booed former President Donald Trump on Sunday when he revealed to them that he had received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump was in town Sunday to speak at First Baptist Church in Dallas before joining former FOX News host Bill O’Reilly at AAC for the final stop of O’Reilly’s “The History Tour.”

Trump spent part of his interview with O’Reilly telling his crowd of mostly unmasked supporters that they should ‘take credit’ for the vaccines, as they were developed under his presidency, according to a report. appeared in Newsweek. The WFAA was not allowed to film or broadcast the event inside the AAC.

“Look, we did something historic, we saved tens of millions of lives around the world when, together, we all had a vaccine,” we heard on video. “It was going to ravage the country way beyond what it is now, take credit for it… it’s great, what we did is historic. Don’t let them take it away from us.”

While the vaccine research schedule has been accelerated under Trump’s administration, the vaccine was not widely available to most Americans until late spring 2021. So far, more than 800,000 Americans are dead from COVID-19, according to the CDC. Just under 73% of the total United States population has received a dose of the vaccine, with just over 61% of Americans fully vaccinated.

During the speech, Trump also told the crowd that he still does not support vaccination mandates, but his supporters “are playing straight into their hands” if they have any doubts about the vaccine, according to Newsweek.

The boos started after that comment, when O’Reilly asked the former president if he had received a reminder:

“The president and I are upset, and, uh, did you get the callback?” O’Reilly asked Trump.

“Yes,” Trump replied. The crowd then begins to gasp and hoot.

“I got that too -” O’Reilly tried to answer.

“No, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, no no … there’s a very small group there .. . ”The Trump group replied, booing him.

NEW: On their show in Dallas, President Trump reveals to @BillOReilly that he received the vaccine booster. pic.twitter.com/fhkOQEeeEQ

– No spin news (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all eligible Americans receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster to help stop the spread of the virus and its variants.

Trump and former first lady Melania Trump were both infected with coronavirus in October 2020, so Trump had to be hospitalized. The former president and former first lady both received vaccines before stepping down in January. Trump never publicly encouraged Americans to get vaccinated while in office; that wouldn’t happen until February 2021 at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

