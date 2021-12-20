Politics
Government measures will protect people from high costs
Quick news
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the government is presenting a new financial alternative for citizens’ savings to allay their concerns about exchange rates which have reached record highs in recent days.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced measures to protect the country’s population from the high cost of living.
No Turkish citizen will have to transfer their savings from the Turkish lira to a foreign currency, Erdogan said after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday.
The government is presenting a new financial alternative for citizens’ savings to allay their concerns about exchange rates – which have reached record levels in recent days, Erdogan said.
“For exporting companies who find it difficult to present prices due to exchange rate fluctuations, they will receive a future exchange rate through the central bank,” he explained.
He also said the stop (deductions) on corporate dividend payments would also be lowered to 10%.
The state subsidy rate on the individual pension system will be dramatically increased from 5 to 30 percent to enhance its appeal, he said.
Rising exchange rates
Erdogan’s announcement comes amid rising prices and surging exchange rates as the government pursues its “new business model,” which opposes high interest rates.
Government officials say the exchange rates ignore Turkey’s strong economic fundamentals and have blamed the high prices on hoarders and global factors.
The benefits of Turkiye’s new approach will become clear in the next three to six months, according to Erdogan.
READ MORE:
Turkiye increases national minimum wage by 50% in 2022
Source: AA
