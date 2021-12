Donald Trump says he received a booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine

Former President Donald Trump said he received a booster of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Mr Trump said he received the recall in the comments during an onstage interview Sunday with former Fox News presenter Bill OReilly during their speaking tour.

The president and I are down and, uh, did you get the callback? Mr. OReilly asked him. Yes, Mr Trump said.

I had it too, replied Mr. OReilly, which seemed to prompt some in the audience to boo.

Oh, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, Mr. Trump said, waving his hand towards the crowd in Dallas. Look, we did something historic. We have saved tens of millions of lives around the world, together, all of us. Not me, us, Mr Trump said of his administrative efforts to rapidly develop Covid-19 vaccines.

It was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is now, he said. Take credit for this is awesome. What we have done is historic, he said.

Mr. Trump received a Covid-19 vaccine before leaving the White House earlier this year. He had previously said he was unlikely to receive a booster.

I feel like I’m in good shape from that point of view, I probably won’t, Mr Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal in September. I’ll look at it later. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.

Representatives for Mr. Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The first data already suggests that the Omicron variant may better escape the antibodies generated by the vaccine, and this is largely related to what is happening at the molecular level. Daniela Hernandez of the WSJ explains.

His remarks come as the new Omicron variant spreads in the United States and around the world. The variant has resulted in new restrictions on travel and social interactions in many countries. The World Economic Forum said on Monday it would postpone its annual meeting next month at the Swiss mountain resort of Davos for the second year in a row.

Mr. Trump, a Republican, has already encouraged his supporters to get the vaccine. He was briefly booed at a rally in Alabama in August after urging attendees to get vaccinated against Covid-19. You have to do what you have to do, but I recommend that you: get yourself vaccinated. I did it. It’s good, he said.

Mr Trump and then first lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19 in October 2020, before vaccines were available. He was then hospitalized for several days.

Fox News separated from Mr. OReilly in 2017. The network’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, and the Journal’s parent company, News Corp, share common ownership.

