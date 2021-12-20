Imran Khan says failing to educate girls is part of Afghan culture





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has made public some controversial views, claiming that not providing education for women is part of Pashtun ethnic culture.

At an international forum in Islamabad on Sunday, the 69-year-old addressed the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which saw Secretary General Hissein Ibrahim Taha discussing the situation in Afghanistan, among other questions.

At the conference, member states decided to establish a humanitarian trust fund to provide assistance to Afghanistan, which has just announced that it will resume issuing travel documents for its citizens.

The idea that every society has human rights and women’s rights is different, Khan said.

If we are not sensitive to the cultural norms of these people, even with stipends, the Afghans will not send their daughters to school.

If we are sensitive to their cultural norm, without a stipend, they will send their daughters to school. When we talk about human rights and women’s rights, we have to be sensitive to this. But my great concern is that unnecessary action will be taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading towards chaos.

His remarks sparked outrage from former Afghan leaders, including former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who condemned Khan’s speech, urging him not to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and urging the Prime Minister Pakistani minister not to speak on behalf of Afghans.

In an English statement released on Monday, Karzai called Khan’s remarks an attempt to sow discord among Afghans and an insult to the Afghan people.

Hamid Karzai, former President of #Afghanistan, called Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s @PakPMO remarks at the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers Special Session @OIC_OCI as an attempt to sow discord among Afghans and insulting the Afghan people. What’s more,

– Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) December 20, 2021

Moreover, the claim that #ISIS is active in #Afghanistan, threatening #Pakistan from #Afghanistan is clearly propaganda, as the reality has been the opposite, ”he wrote.

The #ISIS threat has been directed from #Pakistan against #Afghanistan from the very beginning. ”

The former president urges the #Pak government to strictly refrain from propagating against #Afg and interfering in our internal affairs.

#Pakistan should avoid speaking for #Afghanistan in international forums. He should work towards creating positive and civilized relations between the two countries, Karzai said.

Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh also criticized Khan’s comments, calling them “disgusting and ignorant”.

Prime Minister Khan of Pak hz has declared Afghan society and tribal culture to be anti-education. Although the disgusting and ignorant remark, he said it calculatingly. For Afg to depend on Islamabad, it must be uneducated and run by the Talib. The GHQ’s strategic plan was presented as an Afghan “reality”.

– Amrullah Saleh (@ AmrullahSaleh2) December 20, 2021

On Twitter, he explained how the comments indicated Islamabad’s wish for Afghanistan to be uneducated and dependent on Pakistan.

In August, the Taliban seized full control of the nation of 39 million people, banning girls from returning to secondary schools and separating classes based on gender, among other actions that violate human rights.

OIC Secretary General HE Mr. Hissein Ibrahim Taha met with Prime Minister of Pakistan HE Mr. Imran Khan on December 19, 2021, on the sidelines of the 17th session of the emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers of Business Foreign Affairs, held in Islamabad, #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/vumBmSsHZf

– OCI (@OIC_OCI) December 19, 2021

Among the 68 delegations to the OIC conference, only 6 were women.

