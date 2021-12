‘Spitting Image’: Boris Johnson will be mocked during his satire stage debut

‘Spitting Image’, the iconic British satirical puppet show rebooted for streamer BritBox UK, is set to make its stage debut in London’s West End in 2022. The target of the show will be beleaguered British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is currently battling a wave of criticism over parties allegedly held at 10 Downing Street during Christmas and closures, and a wave of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. . ‘Spitting Image’ co-creator Roger Law said: ‘The past month has shown that’ Spitting Image ‘has been way too kind to Boris and his friends on TV recently. So to deliver the kind of sharp satire and the laughter they deserve, [we] decided to do a live production. As Boris and his boys and girls level ever higher towards the sunny highlands… we prepare to level them down to their size in a West End theatrical performance. The image revealed by producers Avalon shows an image of the show’s Johnson puppet alongside a “Lion King” style poster. “We can’t say too much about it at the moment, maybe because we are still writing it, however, unlike Boris, we will deliver without shortcuts,” Law added. “I’m afraid there are lies because it’s Boris. I can tell you that we imagined a spectacular end of the show, a huge carnival head of Boris filling the stage will open its mouth and spit a snowstorm of papers all over the theater. The lies printed on small pieces of paper will float on the audience, who can pick up their favorite Boris untruths and take them home as keepsakes. Videndum spectacular! Since returning in 2020, “Spitting Image” has provided solid numbers for BritBox UK, the streaming platform created by BBC and ITV. The one-off specials for UK broadcaster ITV were successful, with an audience of 4.4 million for the US election special and a Halloween 2021 special becoming the second most-watched program on the channel on the Saturday it aired. A Christmas special is planned for this New Year’s Eve. Series 2 of the show featured new puppets from prominent figures including Emma Raducanu, Olivia Colman, Sajid Javid, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Tom Cruise, Tom Daley, Jess Phillips, Ariana Grande, Gary Lineker, Bill Gates and Ellen DeGeneres, adding to the existing cast of hundreds of puppets of global personalities including Joe Biden, Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Prince Andrew, Vladimir Putin, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Beyoncé, Angela Merkel, Dwayne Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Elon Musk, Adele, James Corden, Emmanuel Macron, Mark Zuckerberg and Donald Trump.

