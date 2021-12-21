Former President Donald Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to end civil investigation





NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to end his civilian investigation into his business practices.

In the lawsuit, filed two weeks after James asked Trump to sit for a deposition on Jan. 7, Trump alleges the investigation violated his constitutional rights in a “thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.”

“Her mission is guided only by political animosity and the desire to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a private citizen whom she considers a political opponent,” the former president’s lawyers wrote in the lawsuit.

Trump, a Republican, is seeking a permanent injunction prohibiting James, a Democrat, from investigating him and a declaratory judgment declaring that she violated his rights.

READ ALSO | Over 30 dry shampoos, conditioners recalled

Messages requesting comment were left at James’ office and Trump’s attorneys. News of the lawsuit filed in Albany federal court was first reported by The New York Times.

James has spent more than two years investigating whether Trump’s firm, the Trump Organization, misled banks or tax officials about the value of assets – by inflating them for favorable loan terms or by blowing them up. minimizing to achieve tax savings.

James investigators last year interviewed one of Trump’s sons, Eric Trump, an executive with the Trump Organization, as part of the investigation. His office went to court to enforce a subpoena against young Trump, and a judge forced him to testify after his lawyers abruptly quashed a previously scheduled deposition.

James’ request for Donald Trump’s testimony, first reported on December 9, was the first step in a process that will now likely lead to a subpoena and a judge to order him to cooperate if he refuses .

It is rare for law enforcement to issue a civil subpoena for the testimony of a person who is also the subject of a related criminal investigation. In part, this is because the person under criminal investigation could simply invoke their Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.

Trump’s lawyers are unlikely to allow his impeachment unless they are sure his testimony cannot be used against him in a criminal case.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is conducting a parallel criminal investigation into Trump’s business dealings. Although the civil investigation is separate, James’ office was involved in both. Earlier this year, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to the longtime real estate mogul’s tax records after a years-long fight that twice went to the Supreme Court. the United States.

Vance, who is stepping down at the end of the year, recently called a new grand jury to hear evidence as he questions whether he should seek more indictments in the inquest, which has resulted in tax evasion charges in July against the Trump organization and its longtime CFO. Allen Weisselberg.

READ ALSO | NYC omicron push to last “a matter of weeks,” mayor says

Weisselberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges alleging that he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Both investigations are at least in part linked to allegations made in news reports and by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen that Trump had a habit of distorting asset values.

James’ office has issued subpoenas to local governments in connection with the civil investigation into the files concerning Trump’s property north of Manhattan, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land in a conservation trust. Vance subsequently issued subpoenas requesting many of the same files.

James’ office also looked at similar issues with a Trump office building in New York City, a hotel in Chicago, and a golf course near Los Angeles. His office has also won a series of court rulings forcing Trump’s company and a law firm it hired to hand over treasure troves of documents.

James had announced her candidacy for governor of New York in late October, but earlier this month she suspended that campaign and cited ongoing investigations in her decision to be re-elected as attorney general of the State.

Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7ny.com/donald-trump-letitia-james-attorney-general-lawsuit/11361678/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos