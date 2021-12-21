Erdogan from Turkey announces measures to encourage lira savings – KXAN Austin





Posted: Dec 20 2021 / 14:29 CST

/ Update: Dec 20 2021 / 14:29 CST A portrait of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hangs in a bureau de change in Istanbul, Turkey on Monday, December 20, 2021. The besieged Turkish currency hit a new high against the dollar on Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held firm on his policy of lowering interest rates despite rising consumer prices and criticized business groups who called for a change of course. (AP Photo / Francisco Seco)

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday announced a series of measures to encourage lira denominated savings, easing pressure on the beleaguered Turkish currency. Earlier today, the pound fell to an all-time low of 18.36 against the dollar, after Erdogan maintained his much-criticized policy of lowering interest rates over the weekend despite rising prices on the dollar. consumption. He also criticized business groups who called on him to change course. In a televised speech after a Cabinet meeting, Erdogan said the government would offer a new financial vehicle that would alleviate “the concerns of citizens who have bought foreign currency, fearing that the returns on their lira savings will fail. are eroding. Holders of Turkish Lira deposits would be compensated for any losses due to the falling local currency, he said, but did not provide details. From now on, our citizens will no longer need to transfer their deposits from Turkish Lira to foreign currency, fearing that the exchange rate will be higher, ”Erdogan said. Erdogan also said the Turkish government would introduce a measure to help exporters while increasing the government’s contribution to private pension plans. The pound strengthened by 18% against the US currency following Erdogan’s announcement. Still, the Turkish currency has depreciated by around 45% against the dollar this year. Even though official figures show annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the central bank has cut its key rate by 5 percentage points to 14% since September. The bank is widely believed to be acting under pressure from Erdogan, who has proclaimed himself an enemy of interest rates and sacked three bank governors over reported disagreements over borrowing costs. Erdogan has long argued that high interest rates cause inflation, contrary to conventional economic thought. He pledged to keep rates low and prioritize growth, exports and jobs. With the interest rates falling, we will see together in a few months how the inflation rate will start to fall, ”Erdogan said. The weakening pound pushes up prices, making imports, fuel and consumer goods more expensive. Many people in this country of more than 83 million people struggle to buy food and other essentials. On Sunday, Erdogan vowed to continue to keep interest rates low, citing Islamic teachings against usury, saying: Don’t expect anything else from me. Also on Sunday, he pledged to reduce inflation to 4% as his government has done in the past. He rejected speculations that his government could implement capital controls by expressing its commitment to free market rules. The Turkish leader then attacked TUSIAD, a leading Turkish business group, which had urged the government to return to generally accepted economic rules.

