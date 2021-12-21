Five Central Asian Foreign Ministers Call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India

oi-PTI

|

Posted: Monday December 20, 2021 11:24 PM [IST]



New Delhi, December 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the importance that India attaches to its relations with the countries of Central Asia within the framework of its “extended neighborhood” during a meeting with five foreign ministers of the region.

Visiting Foreign Ministers visited the Prime Minister, a day after attending the third India-Central Asia Dialogue hosted by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. We learn that the situation in Afghanistan appeared in the meeting which also joined Jaishankar and the NSA Ajit Doval.

“I met the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. We discussed ways to further strengthen India’s close partnership with Central Asia, and also exchanged views on developments in the region, ”Modi tweeted.

During the meeting, the prime minister highlighted the potential for enhancing economic cooperation between India and Central Asia, and the role of connectivity in this regard, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. .

“The Prime Minister underlined the importance that India attaches to its long-standing relations with the countries of Central Asia, which are part of its” wider neighborhood “,” he said. He said Modi stressed the importance of maintaining cultural and people-to-people contacts between India and Central Asia given the popularity of Indian films, music and yoga in the region.

Central Asian foreign ministers conveyed greetings from their presidents to Modi and underlined their leaders’ readiness to further strengthen relations with India. India has invited the presidents of the five countries to attend the upcoming Republic Day celebrations as the main guests.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers briefed the Prime Minister on the India-Central Asia dialogue deliberations which focused on trade and connectivity, development partnership and regional developments including the situation in Afghanistan.

The statement said Modi conveyed his congratulations to the ministers on the 30th anniversary of their independence this year. “He recalled his memorable visits to all the countries of Central Asia in 2015, then to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic,” he said.

“The Prime Minister stressed the importance of maintaining cultural and people-to-people contacts between India and Central Asia, given the popularity of Indian films, music, yoga, etc. in the region,” said the communicated.

“The India-Central Asia Dialogue has given impetus to the excellent bilateral relations between India and the countries of Central Asia. India and the countries of Central Asia will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment next year. their diplomatic relations, “he said.

In Sunday’s dialogue, India and Central Asian countries discussed a plethora of issues, including ways to further expand two-way cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan. Foreign ministers called for immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, reiterated the demand for a “truly inclusive” government in Kabul and affirmed that Afghan territory should not be used to house, train, plan or fund activities terrorists.

The need to respect sovereignty and territorial integrity in the deployment of connectivity projects, the increasing importance of the port of Chabahar to stimulate regional trade, the mutual recognition of vaccine certification and the establishment of links long term between Central Asia and India were part of a broad spectrum of consensus that emerged from the dialogue.

In recent years, India has focused on expanding comprehensive cooperation with the energy-rich Central Asian countries, seeing them as part of its larger neighborhood. India’s resumption of engagement in the region followed Prime Minister Modi’s lightning tour of the five countries in July 2015, which resulted in the expansion of two-way ties in a range of areas.

Recent developments in Afghanistan have heightened the importance of Central Asian countries, three of them – Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – sharing borders with this war-torn country. National security advisers from the five Central Asian countries attended a regional dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India on November 10. NSAs from Russia and Iran also participated. The second India-Central Asia Dialogue meeting was hosted by India in October last year in digital format. PTI

For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed

Article first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:24 PM [IST]