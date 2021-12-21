Trump says he got Covid booster, tells fans not to boo him





US President Donald Trump, with bandages on his hand, removes his face mask as he steps out onto a White House balcony to speak to supporters gathered on the South Lawn in Washington, October 10, 2020.

Tom Brenner | Reuters

Former President Donald Trump says he has received a booster vaccine against Covid-19 but he does not want to hear any criticism about it.

“Oh, no, no, no! Trump said, waving his hand contemptuously, as some people in an audience in Dallas on Sunday afternoon appeared to react negatively to the Republican saying he had received the recall.

His comments come as a relatively large percentage of Republicans have refused to get even the first doses of coronavirus vaccines, and GOP governors resist mandates for vaccines and masks. The Kaiser Family Foundation found in a recent poll that in October, 60% of unvaccinated Americans were Republicans.

Research has shown that boosters appear to be effective against the burgeoning omicron variant of Covid.

Before Trump spoke on Sunday, former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, who was the 2008 Republican running mate, said at a Conservative event in Arizona: “It’ll be on my corpse that i will get a [Covid] cut.”

“I won’t. I won’t and they better not touch my kids either,” Palin said.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Trump’s disclosure came on the last day of a four-day tour of “The History Show” with former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. O’Reilly was ousted from Fox in 2017 after allegations he sexually harassed several women, who were awarded $ 13 million in total to settle their claims.

“The president and I are upset, and have you received the reminder?” O’Reilly asked.

“Yes,” Trump replied.

O’Reilly then said: “I have it too.”

When some in the Dallas crowd started yelling about it, Trump told them to stop. He then claimed that the negative noise was only coming from “a very small group over there”, as he pointed to his left.

Trump also said on the same show, “We saved tens of millions of people around the world by creating the vaccine.”

“It would have been like the Spanish flu without it. We should take credit for it, and you are playing their game” when you question the value of the vaccine, he added.

After a video clip of the exchange began spreading on Twitter, administration spokesman Covid for the US Department of Health and Human Services Biden retweeted it with the cheeky message: ” Be like President Trump, and get your thumbs up. “

US President Joe Biden holds up his sleeve to receive his coronavirus disease (COVID-19) booster vaccine in the South Court auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House in Washington, September 27, 2021 .

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/20/trump-says-he-got-covid-booster-shot-tells-fans-not-to-boo-him.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos