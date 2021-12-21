India’s Top CEOs Praise Prime Minister Modi’s Vision; commit to making India a manufacturing hub





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with CEOs of companies from various industry sectors on Monday, December 20, at a meeting in Lok Kalyan Marg. CEOs of companies in banking, infrastructure, automotive, telecommunications, consumer goods, textiles, renewable energies, hospitality, technology, health, space, electronics marked their presence at the meeting. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this was the second interaction Modi has had with industry representatives under the upcoming Union budget. “Just as the country aspires to a podium at the Olympics, the country also wants to see our industries among the world’s top five in all sectors,” Prime Minister Modi said at the meeting. India’s Top CEOs Meet Prime Minister Modi Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak expressed enthusiasm for India’s potential in banking and finance, and said, “The time has come for Indian industry, banking and finance to reflect. fearlessly at scale. Excited by the potential of India. Indian Bank and Finance is here to support the industry in the areas of sustainability, inclusion, digital and infrastructure. “ ReNew power Chairman Sumant Sinha said the interaction was interesting, positive and encouraging. He said the prime minister is patient to hear all the issues and opportunities that businesses have been talking about. Following this, PM Modi spoke about the opportunities available in India and his expectations. Vineet Mittal, President of Avaada Group, informed that PM Modi has a vision to see Indian companies topping the global list in terms of all sectors. TAFE President and CEO Mallika Srinivasan said, “Under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, what was really evident today was that this was a very bold and confident India. All of the interaction today was about how we can move India forward. I think it was a wonderful interaction. We could communicate freely. Indian CEOs hail PM Modi’s vision OYORitesh Agarwal CEO said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Indian companies will lead the world in all industries. He is “happy” with the progress of India’s startup since 2016. According to him, to date there are 72 unicorns in India that will move forward quickly. Welcoming PM Modi’s vision, Samsung Senior Vice President (India and South West Asia) Manu Kapoor said: “The next generation will be indebted to his grand vision.” the COVID-19 pandemic. Many decisions on LIPs and the industry were made by PM Modi during the meeting. “The PM has a grand vision and ambitions for India,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. He added that foreign investors are confident in the Prime Minister’s policies and therefore would like to invest in India. Image: ANI, PTI

