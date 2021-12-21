Amazon blocked users from leaving negative reviews on Xi Jinping’s books





Some details of how Amazon does business in China have emerged, painting a picture of the American company, a global giant, ready to comply with Beijing’s very restrictive internet rules. Much (rightly) is being made of Apple’s sometimes seemingly desperate “concessions” to remain in what is one of the crucial consumer and manufacturing markets, but previously unpublished accounts of how Amazon has handled the situation with the marketing of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s book on his Chinese website shows that the Cupertino-based giant is not alone. Namely, two years ago, when the time came to promote a collection of Xi’s speeches published by the Chinese government on Amazon.cn, the country’s authorities demanded that customers not be allowed to leave reviews or marks. Even though the 5-star rating system and reviews are an integral part of how Amazon conducts its e-commerce business elsewhere, in this case, the company was intimidated by Beijing and turned the section off. According to two sources cited by Reuters, the issue allowed any rating below five stars to appear under Xi’s book of reflections. Seemingly the tip of the iceberg in terms of what Amazon is willing and continuing to do to maintain the huge market, this example leads to the giant’s overall policy outlined in 2018 in an internal ab document, which discusses “Fundamental problems” that he encounters while trying to continue to realize his “Chinese dream”. According to the testimonies of more than two dozen Amazon insiders cited in the report, the American company would sometimes fail to comply, but overall the policy is on the one hand, a full awareness of how of which things are done in China (“ideological control and propaganda are the core of the Communist Party’s toolkit to achieve and maintain its success,” the internal document reads) – but on the other hand, accept only for long-term money prospects there (“We’re not passing judgment on whether it’s good or bad,” the same document says of Chinese policies.) To this end, Amazon and what is described as a branch of Beijing’s propaganda apparatus have teamed up to create China Books on the main US website. Its aim was not to generate high revenues now, but to secure China’s goodwill by allowing Amazon to locate certain key components of its business, such as e-commerce and cloud computing (AWS) in this country. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reclaimthenet.org/amazon-stopped-users-from-leaving-negative-reviews-of-xi-jinping-books/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos