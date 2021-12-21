PM Modi meets CEOs ahead of 2022 budget, shares vision to see Indian companies in the top 5 in the world

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with CEOs of leading companies in sectors ranging from banking and telecommunications, health and electronics, to contributions to next year’s budget, reported the PTI press agency.

The interaction comes after Prime Minister Modi met with key players in private equity and venture capital last week to seek suggestions on how to make India a more attractive investment destination.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with key CEOs of companies in banking, infrastructure, automotive, telecommunications, consumer goods, textiles, renewable energy, hospitality , health tech, space and electronics, official sources said according to PTI.

They said this meeting is one of many interactions PM Modi is having ahead of the budget to receive input and suggestions from the private sector.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also mentioned that it was “the Prime Minister’s second such interaction with industry representatives as the next EU budget approaches”.

As per the official PMO statement, Prime Minister Modi thanked industry leaders for their contributions and suggestions while urging them to take full advantage of policies such as the PLI incentive. He spoke of the country’s inherent strength, displayed during the battle against COVID.

“He said that just as the country aspires for a podium at the Olympics, the country also wants to see our industries in the top five in the world in all sectors, and this is something we should work collectively for,” PMO declared.

The prime minister said the corporate sector should invest more in areas such as agriculture and food processing, and spoke of the shift in focus towards natural agriculture. He also stressed the policy coherence of the government and said that the government is firmly committed to taking initiatives that will give impetus to the economic progress of the country.

Prime Minister Modi spoke about the government’s focus on reducing the compliance burden and asked for suggestions on areas where undue compliances should be removed, his office said.

Industry representatives who provided comments to the Prime Minister also thanked him for placing his trust in the private sector.

“They said that because of his leadership, the country’s economy was moving on the path to recovery from COVID, thanks to his timely interventions and transformative reforms,” the PMO wrote.

It was said that they expressed their commitment to contribute to Prime Minister Modi’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and welcomed several measures taken by the government like Prime Minister GatiShakti, IBC etc.

According to the PMO, “they talked about steps that can be taken to further enhance the ease of doing business in the country. They also spoke about India’s commitments at COP26 and how the industry could contribute to the achievement of the defined goals ”.

Business leaders share their views

The CEOs who attended the meeting shared their views after their discussion with the Prime Minister.

Kenichi Ayukawa, CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, told ANI news agency: “The PM has great vision and ambitions for India. The industry is fully committed to contributing to its grand vision by making India a hub of manufacturing. I think most foreign investors like to invest in India because they trust the Prime Minister’s policies ”.

“Most important is its focus on research, innovation, its belief that India has the capacity to go beyond where we are. He presented a clear vision statement. Every sector and industry that we are in, we should be in the top 5 of the world rankings, no. 1 if possible ”: revealed Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO of TCS.

“His dream is to see Indian companies in the top 5 in the world in all sectors. the government is ready to take all the risks for it and create a platform and an enabling environment. It was an interactive session as well as a very good inspiring discussion ”: ANI quoted Vineet Mittal, President of the Avaada Group.

Uday Kotak, MD-CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank said that “the time has come for Indian industry, banking and finance to think about scale without fear. Excited by the potential of India. Indian banking and finance are there to support the industry in the areas of sustainability, inclusion, digital and infrastructure ”.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present the budget for the next fiscal year on February 1, which begins April 1, 2022.

Since coming to power in 2014, the BJP-led labor government has unveiled a series of reforms and is now pushing to make India a manufacturing hub.

Production-related incentive programs for sectors ranging from automobiles to semiconductors and solar power have been announced to encourage global manufacturers to establish a base in the country.

