Lesley Riddoch: Boris Johnson will be crushed by the right wing he helped create

Boris Johnson’s latest dilemma is insurmountable. The man is finally, perfectly and definitely stuck.

Right wingers like Lord Frost, the newly resigned EU winger, hate his apparent “surrender” to the European Court of Justice under the revised Northern Ireland protocol.

Right-wing MPs like Joy Morrissey hate his “socialist” plans to raise taxes (the regressive increase in national insurance) and redistribute wealth (half-hearted leveling). Yes socialist in your dreams.

And others like Marcus Fysh hate his Nazi-German-like legislation. No, they don’t mean draconian new police or nationality and border laws, but Plan B restrictions so light they will have to be tightened in a matter of days.

Some hate him for losing the by-election. Some hate him for exposing their own lucrative second jobs. In short, the whole group now hates the Golden Boy every kenspeckle, the opposite wing of it and they all flee like Billyo to regain control of the rudderless ship, Number Ten.

The Prime Minister is well and truly hoisted into his own trap. How can Boris NOT implement a cutout lockout to trigger cash help for citizens and businesses? Yet how can this happen without the House of Commons debate he promised last week, which will reopen the wounds of the Conservatives, invite broader opposition, and consolidate the right-wing rebellion that rallies against him?

It is ironical. The Tory leader will be overthrown by the ultra-libertarian right he helped create, not because of the law-breaking parties, shady lump sum payments from Downing Street or the shameful defense of Owen Paterson, but because of the restrictions to curb Omicron.

Even if Sage scientists warn that the new variant could cause 600 to 6,000 deaths per day by mid-January and 3,000 hospitalizations per day in England. Even though a major incident has been declared in London Even though a fifth of companies say they will not survive in 2022 without a good Christmas season.

Despite all these realities, the Covid Recovery Group wants no more restrictions for people and more support for businesses.

No matter Boris Johnson’s rambling peppa the pig speech at the CBI, can the so-called business party afford to crash the Brexit-damaged economy again over another matter of dogma ?

Clearly, without a foreclosure or government announcement allowing insurance policies to apply, many hospitality, entertainment, and theater venues will not make it through the winter.

But it’s worse than that. As Nicola Sturgeon explained in one-syllable words, professional life depends on people working together as a team. So, if a few people have to isolate themselves within a company, a social work team, a bus company, a supermarket quarter, an ambulance team or a unit surgery, the result will be as catastrophic as in 2020. Only this time, Rishi will not go to the rescue on leave, he said.

And since the Tories raised the second-lowest sickness wages in the developed world by just a paltry 50 pence in April instead of matching their European neighbors like the Netherlands and France which pay 70 and 50 percent of wages, respectively. employee totals, infected UK workers will again be forced to work, helping Omicron to spread faster.

And of course, there’s almost nothing Nicola Sturgeon can do about it. While he remains engaged and keeps pace with Covid developments, our Prime Minister must watch Omicron progress across Scotland due to the borrowing bloc at the heart of ‘the world’s most powerfully vested parliament’.

The British government’s rejection of the autopilot approach is certainly a recruiting sergeant for independence.

No one more sensitive to indyref2 will happen when Boris limps out after the inevitable breaker lock pushed into the teeth of the conservative right-wing opposition. On the contrary.

Voters north of the border will spend more time scrutinizing another smiling and deceptive right-wing man who we all know wouldn’t win a seat, let alone an election north of the border.

So, as the debate rages on who will replace Boris, there is a bigger question. Who will it own? The answer is clear.

The next British Prime Minister will be the person seen as genuinely tough (or malleable enough) to please the militant wing of the Conservatives, those right-wing people who formed a party within the Conservative Party a long time ago and who are skillfully transforming themselves. on the questions to escape scrutiny and maintain a polished sounding plating.

On Europe, they are the European research group that supports Brexit. On the Covid, it is the anti-restriction Covid Recovery Group. It doesn’t matter, they are the same reactionary elected officials.

When an old hawk like Sajid Javid deserts the cause by (finally) masking himself and issuing belated warnings about Omicron, he simply loosens his support and moves on.

The same will happen to Johnson. The two men will reap what they have sown.

A right so inflexible and dogmatic that even a pandemic does not turn them away. Rich men and women who demand personal freedom at all costs even when it means abject poverty for others; low taxes even in the event of chronic job insecurity and generational poverty, leaving hundreds of thousands of people more brutally exposed to Covid 19; control over Europe even if their hard Brexit means a 6% drop in GDP and a collapsing Northern Ireland protocol; weak regulation even if it means billions of dollars lost in cronyism contracts, and an improvised style of governance that finally turns to hit Boris Johnson in the jaw.

They are determined like King Canute to rule the waves. Even if, as we all know, the waves are finally winning.

Driven by the Thatcherite mantra that society does not exist, these loons focus solely on personal advancement through setbacks, rigorous practice, double standards, and crooked rules. Each rule applies to the others. Indeed, they measure individual success by the extent of rule violation per challenge. Live by the sword Die by the sword.

Boris whipped the insane, amoral, money-laden right wing of his own party, now it will crush him as surely as Frankenstein crushed his maker.

Scotland must stop gawking at this horror spectacle and move on.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.