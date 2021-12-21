Muttaqi downplays Imran Khan’s remarks at OIC summit





KABUL: Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said at a press conference in Kabul on Monday that he believed the remarks made by the Pakistani prime minister at the summit of the Organization of Islamic Countries ( OIC) in Islamabad were not an insult to Afghanistan. He also said Khan’s remarks were critical of past governments, which may have made former government officials feel compelled to respond.

It was a summit, everyone has an opinion, Muttaqi told reporters in Kabul, when asked about his stance on Prime Minister Khan’s remarks. Imran Khan criticized the old (Afghan) governments. I think those in charge of the old governments felt compelled to react, I don’t consider (Khan’s remarks) insulting.

Khan, at the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on Afghanistan on Sunday, said Daesh was threatening Pakistan from Afghanistan and therefore stability in Afghanistan was needed. We had attacks from (the) Afghan border, from ISIL, in Pakistan, he said

Khan also said that due to years of corruption in the Afghan government, poverty was rampant in Afghanistan even before the old governments collapsed. He also made cultural remarks on Afghanistan.

We need to understand that when we talk about human rights every society is different. The idea that every society has human rights and women’s rights is different, Khan said. The culture in Kabul has always been different from the rural areas, just like in Peshawar it is completely different (the culture) from the districts joining the Afghan border.

Khan’s remarks sparked a response from former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Afghans on social media. Karzai called Khan’s remarks an attempt to sow discord among Afghans and an insult to the Afghan people.

Allegations that ISIS is active in Afghanistan, threatening Pakistan from within Afghanistan, are clearly propaganda and, in fact, the opposite is true. The threat of ISIS has been directed from Pakistan against Afghanistan from the very beginning, Karzai added in a series of tweets.

Muttaqi said that if the Pakistani prime minister meant that a weak Afghan government would not be able to control the threat from Daesh, that is another problem, and he hopes it never will. Muttaqi speaking to reporters also stressed the importance of the OIC summit, saying that the Islamic Emirate called for the establishment of a trust fund for Afghanistan and that OIC members have accepted.

