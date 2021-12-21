Trump sues New York attorney in an attempt to stop his business investigation





Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against New York State Attorney General Letitia James seeking to end his lengthy civil investigation into his business practices and ban him from participating in a separate criminal investigation.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Albany, New York, by Trump and his family-owned real estate business, argued that James’ involvement in both investigations was entirely politically motivated, a tactic Trump deployed in the past faced scrutiny by law enforcement. and others.

The lawsuit cited a long list of public attacks by James on Trump in the past, including while running for office, to claim that she violated the former president’s constitutional rights. Her mission is guided solely by political animosity and the desire to harass, intimidate and retaliate against a private citizen whom she considers a political opponent, the lawsuit says.

In a statement, James, a Democrat, said the trial would not deter the investigation.

The Trump Organization has continuously sought to delay our investigation into its trade relationship, the statement said. To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions.

Trump faces a high bar for proving James violated his rights, according to legal experts, some of whom predicted James would win even if a judge found his comments to be inappropriate.

The former president had previously argued he suffered political harassment when he tried to challenge a criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., also a Democrat.

The fight, over a subpoena for the tax returns of former presidents, significantly delayed the investigation, before Trump’s argument was finally rejected by the Supreme Court in February.

In a statement on Monday, Trump spoke directly to James, calling his investigation a continuation of the political witch-hunt that has been carried out against me.

It is not about delay, it is about our Constitution! the statement said.

Vances ‘criminal investigation, which James’ office is witnessing, centers on whether Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to trick the banks into offering him loans.

The investigation has recently reached a critical juncture, with prosecutors questioning one of the former accounting presidents before a grand jury and issuing subpoenas over files on its hotels, golf clubs and office buildings.

Vance is stepping down at the end of the year, but if prosecutors in his office find Trump committed a crime, they could press charges against him. That decision would likely fall to Vances successor Alvin Bragg.

Danny Frost, spokesperson for Vances’ office, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

James’ parallel civil investigation began in March 2019 and focuses on similar questions about how Trump valued his properties. If James were to find any evidence of wrongdoing, she could take legal action against Trump, but since this is a civil investigation, she could not lay criminal charges.

Trump’s trial comes less than two weeks after James signaled she would seek questioning him under oath early next month. Lawyers for the former president said at the time they would ask a judge to quash the subpoena, and they are still expected to do so in the coming days.

Trump attorney Alina Habba said in a statement Monday that the trial was an effort to stop James’ bitter crusade to punish his political opponent in its tracks.

The lawsuit highlighted the public criticisms that James has leveled Trump over the years, including a 2017 tweet stating that she is leading the resistance against Donald Trump in New York City.

Trump’s lawyers argue that James, the New York public attorney at the time, campaigned for the attorney general in part as part of an anti-Trump agenda.

During his campaign, James has often referred to Trump on Twitter and in fundraising calls. And after being elected, James stepped up his attacks on Trump, the lawsuit argued.

Were definitely going to sue him, she said in a video released the day after her victory, in November 2018. It was going to be a real pain in the ass. Hes going to know my name personally.

James recently dropped out of the New York gubernatorial race, citing a number of important investigations and cases that she said she intends to pursue as attorney general.

The lawsuit argued that James’ public attacks on Trump and the multitude of subpoenas she issued to his company violated a number of Trump’s constitutional rights, including his due process and due process. freedom of expression.

Trump’s lawsuit also argues that his overly broad, overextended and irrelevant subpoenas went against the Fourth Amendment’s protection from unreasonable government searches.

While the trial may delay or distract from James’ investigation, it is unlikely that a judge will stop it altogether, civil rights law experts have said. There is no constitutional protection against a prosecutor harboring political bias, experts said.

Trump can challenge any subpoena as being too broad or unfair, but when he has done so in the past, judges have ruled against him.

Jonathan M. Smith, executive director of the Washington Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, said he did not expect a court to be influenced by most of Trump’s constitutional arguments and that he was few likely the trial will delay Vances’ investigation.

Although she has political beliefs about Trump, legitimate allegations have been raised about the conduct of the Trump organization and of Trump himself that would warrant investigations, Smith said.

He noted, however, that prosecutors have an ethical obligation to put aside any bias when pursuing a case. He said the strongest argument Trump’s lawyers seemed to make was that James had essentially abused his office in violation of the law.

Abuse of process is the closest I think to it, Smith said. If they can genuinely show that its purpose is retaliatory or politically motivated, that violates the rules of ethics.

