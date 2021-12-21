Turkish currency loses value as President Erdogan turns religious

The ailing Turkish lira plunged on Monday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan cited Islamic teachings as a justification for not raising interest rates in order to cushion the currency against historic drops.

Erdogan pushed the central bank to cut borrowing costs sharply despite the annual rate of inflation which has soared to over 20%.

Economists believe the policy could see consumer price increases reach 30% or more in the coming months.

But Erdogan said in remarks broadcast on state television that his Muslim faith prevented him from supporting rate hikes.

“They are complaining that we keep lowering the interest rate. Don’t expect anything else from me, ”he said in the TV comments.

“As a Muslim, I will continue to do what our religion tells us. This is the command.

Islamic teachings prohibit Muslims from collecting or charging interest on money lent or borrowed.

Erdogan has previously cited his religion as an explanation for why he thinks interest rates cause inflation rather than curb it.

High interest rates slow activity and slow economic growth.

But central banks increase their policy rates out of necessity when inflation gets out of hand. High interest rates save consumers money and make it expensive for businesses to invest, thereby reducing demand that often drives prices up.

The Turkish lira has now lost over 45% of its value since the start of November alone.

It fell 10% against the dollar on Monday before reducing some of the losses.

Istanbul’s main exchange also briefly suspended trading for the second consecutive session as the currency rout spread to Turkish stocks.

“You cannot run a modern economy integrated with the global economy on this basis,” BlueBay Asset Management economist Timothy Ash said in a note to clients.

“Even Saudi Arabia doesn’t really attempt Sharia-compliant macro (economic) management.”

Fight with big business

Turkey’s nominally independent central bank, stacked last year with allies and supporters of Erdogan, has used four successive rate cuts to lower its policy rate to 14% from 19%.

Diplomats believe the powerful but increasingly unpopular Turkish leader believes economic growth at all costs will help him extend his rule into a third decade in elections slated for mid-2023.

Erdogan last month launched a self-proclaimed “war of economic independence” aimed at breaking Turkey’s dependence on foreign investment and the fluctuating cost of imports such as oil and natural gas.

But the policy is meeting growing resistance from powerful business leaders who had broadly aligned themselves with Erdogan during his 19-year rule.

The TUSIAD lobby of major exporters issued an unusually strong rebuke to the president over the weekend.

“The political choices implemented here are not just creating new economic problems for businesses, but for all of our citizens,” said the big business lobby.

“There is an urgent need to assess the damage done to the economy and quickly return to the implementation of established economic principles, within the framework of a market economy.

Erdogan attacked TUSIAD directly after chairing a cabinet meeting in which ministers agreed to introduce tax and other support measures aimed at making lira holdings more attractive compared to dollars and euros.

“You are plotting to overthrow the government,” he told members of the industry lobby.

“Do not hold onto your hopes in vain. You are dreaming. We will have to wait until June 2023, “he said, referring to the date of the next planned elections.

AFP