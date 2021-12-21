Highlights on Xi Jinping – ABC17NEWS

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a glimpse into the life of Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.

Staff

Date of Birth: June 15, 1953

Place of birth: Fuping County, Shaanxi Province, China (some sources say Beijing)

Birth name: Xi jinping

Dad: Xi Zhongxun, revolutionary and deputy prime minister

Mother: Qi Xin

Weddings: Peng liyuan (1987-present); Ke Lingling (divorced)

Children: with Peng Liyuan: Xi Mingze

Education: Tsinghua University, chemical engineering, 1979; Tsinghua University, LLD, 2002

Other facts

Is considered a “prince”, the son or daughter of a revolutionary veteran.

His wife, Peng Liyuan, is a famous folk singer in China.

Chronology

1969-1975 – Works as a farm worker in Liangjiahe, Shaanxi. Xi is one of millions of urban youth who have been “sent”, forced by the Communist government to leave the cities to work as laborers in the countryside.

1974 – Join the Chinese Communist Party.

1979-1982 – Works as the personal secretary of Geng Biao, the Minister of Defense.

1982-1985 – Served as Deputy Secretary and then Secretary of Zhengding, Hebei Province.

April 1985 – Made his first trip to the United States as part of an agricultural delegation.

1985-1988 – Executive Vice Mayor of Xiamen, Fujian Province.

1988-1990 – Party Secretary of Ningde, Fujian Province.

1990-1996 – Party Secretary of Fuzhou, Fujian Province.

1996-1999 – Deputy Party Secretary of Fujian Province.

1999-2000 – Vice Governor of Fujian Province.

2000-2002 – Governor of Fujian Province.

2002-2007 – Party Secretary of Zhejiang Province.

2007 – Is appointed secretary of the Shanghai party.

October 2007-present – Member of the Politburo Standing Committee.

2007-2013 – President of the Central Party School.

2008-2013 – Vice President of the People’s Republic of China.

2010-2012 – Vice-president of the Central Military Commission.

February 15, 2012 – Provides a political speech in Washington and meeting US President Barack Obama.

November 15, 2012 – Succeeds Hu Jintao like secretary general of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the CMC.

March 14, 2013 – Xi is named chinese president by parliament.

October 2014 – “The Governance of China,” a collection of speeches by Xi, is published.

November 12, 2014 – Obama and Xi announce climate change deal this would reduce the two countries’ greenhouse gas emissions by almost a third over the next two decades. The White House says the announcement marks the first time China has agreed to cut carbon emissions.

September 22-27, 2015 – During Xi’s first state visit to the United States, he meets technology and business leaders in Seattle before flying to Washington to meet with Obama.

October 20-23, 2015 – First state visit to the United Kingdom, to strengthen economic and diplomatic relations.

November 7, 2015 – Meeting with Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou in Singapore, marking the first meeting between Chinese and Taiwanese leaders since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

April 2016 – Assumes the title of “commander-in-chief” of the new joint combat command center, thereby consolidating its control over the army.

October 27, 2016 – Is declared the “core of the Chinese Communist Party”. The title, originally held by Chairman Mao Zedong, strengthens Xi’s power.

April 6-7, 2017 – Visits US President Donald Trump to Estate Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Men engage in business negotiations and discuss the North Korean nuclear threat.

October 24, 2017 – Party delegates vote unanimously to make “Xi Jinping’s Thought on Chinese-Style Socialism for a New Era” a guiding principle. The resolution reflects many of the themes Xi touched on in a recent speech in which he detailed his overall vision for the country, charting his future in a world where China’s reach is now expanding – and making itself felt – more than ever before.

February 25, 2018 – The party proposes to modify the constitution of the country to abolish the mandates of presidents, allowing Xi to serve indefinitely as the head of the Chinese state.

March 11, 2018 – Parliament approves the controversial change to the country’s constitution, paving the way for Xi to stay in power indefinitely. Out of 2,964 ballots, two delegates vote against the decision and three abstain, suggesting minimal opposition to Xi’s pressure to rule for life. The passage requires two-thirds of the votes, which is a largely symbolic exercise.

March 17, 2018 – Begins his second term as president, with no term limit.

March 25-27, 2018 – Welcomes a visit from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

May 4, 2018 – Speak with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by phone on the situation on the Korean Peninsula. It is the first time that the two leaders speak on the phone..

December 1, 2018 – Meeting with Trump to discuss trade tensions at the G20 summit in Argentina.

November 4, 2019 – Praise the leadership and hard work of Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam during a surprise meeting in Shanghai, despite months of violent protests under his watch, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, which also posted a photo of the couple shaking hands and smiling.

March 10, 2020 – Made his first visit to Wuhan since the novel coronavirus epidemic first appeared in China more than two months ago. According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi is arriving in Wuhan “for an inspection of the epidemic prevention and control works” in the city and surrounding province.

September 22, 2020 – Speaking via video link at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Xi calls for a “green revolution” and says the country will increase its targets under the Paris climate agreement – a pledge by 187 countries to reduce their carbon emissions. Xi also says the coronavirus pandemic has shown that “humanity can no longer afford to ignore repeated warnings from nature.” He calls on countries to pursue a “scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation” to achieve a “green recovery of the global economy in the post-Covid era”.

September 21, 2021 – In a pre-recorded speech at the UNGA, Xi says China will not build any new overseas coal-fired power projects and will also increase financial support for green and low-carbon energy projects in other developing countries.

November 11, 2021 – Senior Communist Party of China (CCP) Officials Endorse Resolution on the party’s “major achievements and historical experiences”, in a move that should further strengthen Xi’s grip on power. This is only the third “historic resolution” issued by the CCP in 100 years of existence; the other two, in 1945 and 1981, cemented the supremacy of Mao and Deng Xiaoping, respectively.

November 15, 2021 – Xi and US President Joe Biden hold a virtual summit, amid heightened tensions over Taiwan, trade and human rights. Throughout the talks, the leaders engage in a “healthy debate,” according to a senior administration official present for the talks.

