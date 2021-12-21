Politics
Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to destiny in 2022 as world order crosses tipping point
The Plenum was the culmination of a year of celebration of the centenary of the founding of the Party. From the center of major Chinese cities to the smallest remote hamlet in the highlands, propaganda posters and pennants praise the Party’s achievements and celebrate Xis’ leadership. Party and state propaganda organs have not been in such demand for a very long time.
With such momentum surrounding his leadership, nearly every professional observer inside and outside of China believes Xi will continue in power indefinitely after next year’s party convention. Most likely, they are right.
In 2020, China was the main recipient of inbound foreign investment and likely will be again in 2021.
Other scenarios are possible, but the most unlikely seen from today. One is that Xi continues to be president, but someone else (who is invisible today) occupies the more powerful post of general secretary of the Party. It seems unlikely as it would mark a big defeat for Xi.
Another, which one sometimes hears in China, but more as pointless speculation, is that Xi continues as the Party’s general secretary and someone else is appointed president. Xi would indeed become Party chairman much like Mao did. The post of party secretary general has no term limit. Appointing a president with Xi as president would avoid the stigma some in China feel about President for Life. But again, no obvious candidate exists. It seems inconceivable today that Xi will be denied any position. So, barring poor health, the status quo ante will most likely continue for years to come.
Besides the first place, next year Premier Li Keqiang will also be replaced if the normal rotation is respected after serving two five-year terms. The other five members of the Standing Committee were all appointed in 2017 and can be reappointed subject to age limits. Next year, 72-year-old Li Zhanshu would most likely be replaced by Premier Li Keqiang as chairman of the National People’s Congress.
Xi’s iconic ideological contributions, such as socialism with Chinese characteristics for the new era, the Chinese dream (great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation), and the most recent common prosperity dominate the propaganda and frame policy-making. No challenges have emerged, and Common Prosperity seems to resonate well with the urban middle class.
The series of regulatory changes in the first half of this year can also be seen as a lightening of the bridges ahead of next year’s plenum. Limit large tech companies like Alibaba by pulling its IPO from Ant Finance, restricting the DiDis ridesharing app and Tencents ‘use of their customers’ private data, forcing Meituan’s delivery company to paying decent wages and providing other benefits to delivery people, closing the reduction in student tuition fees after hours and restricting the hours when children can play internet games were all popular measures within the overall political framework of common prosperity.
That so many measures were taken closely, without prior consultation, and were entirely unstable markets from top to bottom in China and especially internationally. Billions have been erased from these stocks. But that hasn’t stopped foreign investors from increasing their exposure to China. In 2020, China was the main recipient of inbound foreign investment and likely will be again in 2021.
Two years after the start of the pandemic, China is largely closed to foreigners. Yet China’s exports continue to grow vigorously and its appeal to foreign investors remains. The Winter Olympics will be a staged media event that bathes China in glory. China’s zero COVID-19 policy will remain in effect for some time and, barring another major outbreak, people’s lives will remain largely unchanged. Without foreigners, Chinese bars, clubs and cinemas will continue to thrive, even if businesses that depended on foreign clientele, like the legendary M on the Bund, will disappear.
While Xi will have to deal with many challenges on the road to his destiny in 2022, he can rely on broad popular support, an established domestic policy, and the pursuit of strong economic performance to achieve it. The West will have to face a China that views the rest of the world with growing contempt, indifference and arrogance. The world order has passed a tipping point.
