Politics
Boris Johnson considers post-Christmas Stage 2 Covid rules with indoor mixing ban
Prime Minister delayed announcement today as ministers want more data despite warnings from scientists over Omicron threat
Video unavailable
Boris Johnson is not expected to impose more Covid restrictions before Christmas after delaying a crucial decision on Monday amid Cabinet opposition.
Still, the Prime Minister remains under intense pressure to reveal how the government will curb the spiral of Omicron infections ahead of the festive break.
Whitehall insiders have suggested the PM is considering a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown – but it would not come until after Christmas.
Sources said the Prime Minister plans to plunge England back into second-stage restrictions for between two weeks and a month from December 27.
But the government is expected to give MPs, whom Mr Johnson has promised would get a vote, time to return to Westminster – so it could be the next day.
However, a source in Whitehall pointed out that the plan was “not yet decided” and that the Prime Minister could still be swayed by scientists or his own Tory MPs.
(
Picture:
Daily Mirror / Ian Vogler)
The Prime Minister met his cabinet on Monday for an emergency briefing on Covid from his chief scientific advisers.
But he and some of his top ministers don’t yet think the data is strong enough to warrant signing new restrictions.
The government could, however, announce informal guidelines before Christmas advising households not to mix.
Once, a source admitted that guidelines, rather than formal restrictions, were “very possible” in the coming days.
But scientists have called for new restrictions to be put in place as soon as possible to prevent health services from being overwhelmed.
The SAGE advisory committee has warned that hospitalizations could peak between 3,000 and 10,000 per day, unless urgent action is taken.
According to the plans on the table, households would be prohibited from socially mixing indoor and outdoor gatherings limited to the six or two household rule.
(
Picture:
AFP via Getty Images)
Bars, pubs and restaurants would be closed inside and limited to table service for those serving alcohol.
Holidays abroad would be banned, although travel abroad for legally permitted reasons is still permitted.
Mr Johnson is in a precarious position with Tory MPs after nearly 100 MPs rebelled against new Covid measures last week.
Senior Conservative MP Mark Harper, who chairs the Covid Recovery Group, said: “Not telling the public what’s going on is unacceptable.
“These are important decisions that affect people’s lives, livelihoods and the mental well-being of people across the country.
“We all deserve to see the data ministers see. Show us how you work. We can do so much better than that.”
Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have increased by more than 12,000 in the UK, with London’s only cases exceeding 10,000, according to the latest data.
Health chiefs have warned some hospitals are on the verge of collapse with massive staff absences due to the Omicron strain.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday he could not make any “firm and swift guarantees” that further restrictions would not be needed until Christmas Day.
Mr Raab said the data was “still under review” but said the country was in a “better position” to enjoy the family holiday season thanks to the vaccine.
Labor leader Keir Starmer called for clarification on how Christmas would look like sooner rather than later.
He tweeted: “The Prime Minister has been sleeping behind the wheel since he received the last advice from Sage.
“We need to fight the spread of Omicron, support businesses and protect utilities.
“Boris Johnson is too weak to provide the leadership our country needs. ”
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/boris-johnson-considering-circuit-breaker-25743912
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]