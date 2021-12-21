Boris Johnson considers post-Christmas Stage 2 Covid rules with indoor mixing ban

Boris Johnson says he won’t shy away from more restrictions

Prime Minister delayed announcement today as ministers want more data despite warnings from scientists over Omicron threat

Boris Johnson is not expected to impose more Covid restrictions before Christmas after delaying a crucial decision on Monday amid Cabinet opposition.

Still, the Prime Minister remains under intense pressure to reveal how the government will curb the spiral of Omicron infections ahead of the festive break.

Whitehall insiders have suggested the PM is considering a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown – but it would not come until after Christmas.

Sources said the Prime Minister plans to plunge England back into second-stage restrictions for between two weeks and a month from December 27.

But the government is expected to give MPs, whom Mr Johnson has promised would get a vote, time to return to Westminster – so it could be the next day.

However, a source in Whitehall pointed out that the plan was "not yet decided" and that the Prime Minister could still be swayed by scientists or his own Tory MPs.















The Prime Minister met his cabinet on Monday for an emergency briefing on Covid from his chief scientific advisers.

But he and some of his top ministers don’t yet think the data is strong enough to warrant signing new restrictions.

The government could, however, announce informal guidelines before Christmas advising households not to mix.

Once, a source admitted that guidelines, rather than formal restrictions, were “very possible” in the coming days.

But scientists have called for new restrictions to be put in place as soon as possible to prevent health services from being overwhelmed.

The SAGE advisory committee has warned that hospitalizations could peak between 3,000 and 10,000 per day, unless urgent action is taken.

According to the plans on the table, households would be prohibited from socially mixing indoor and outdoor gatherings limited to the six or two household rule.















Bars, pubs and restaurants would be closed inside and limited to table service for those serving alcohol.

Holidays abroad would be banned, although travel abroad for legally permitted reasons is still permitted.

Mr Johnson is in a precarious position with Tory MPs after nearly 100 MPs rebelled against new Covid measures last week.

Senior Conservative MP Mark Harper, who chairs the Covid Recovery Group, said: “Not telling the public what’s going on is unacceptable.

“These are important decisions that affect people’s lives, livelihoods and the mental well-being of people across the country.

“We all deserve to see the data ministers see. Show us how you work. We can do so much better than that.”

Confirmed cases of the faster-spreading strain have increased by more than 12,000 in the UK, with London’s only cases exceeding 10,000, according to the latest data.

Health chiefs have warned some hospitals are on the verge of collapse with massive staff absences due to the Omicron strain.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday he could not make any “firm and swift guarantees” that further restrictions would not be needed until Christmas Day.

Mr Raab said the data was “still under review” but said the country was in a “better position” to enjoy the family holiday season thanks to the vaccine.

Labor leader Keir Starmer called for clarification on how Christmas would look like sooner rather than later.

He tweeted: “The Prime Minister has been sleeping behind the wheel since he received the last advice from Sage.

“We need to fight the spread of Omicron, support businesses and protect utilities.

“Boris Johnson is too weak to provide the leadership our country needs. ”