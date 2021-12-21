Foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries call on Prime Minister Modi

India and participating countries discussed a plethora of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan

The meeting took place a day after their participation in the third India-Central Asia Dialogue hosted by Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of five Central Asian countries jointly summoned Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

No details on the meeting between Modi and the visiting ministers were immediately available.

Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval attended the meeting between Modi and the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In Sunday’s dialogue, India and the countries of Central Asia discussed a plethora of issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Foreign ministers called for immediate humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, reiterated the demand for a “truly inclusive” government in Kabul and affirmed that Afghan territory should not be used to house, train, plan or fund activities terrorists.

In recent years, India has focused on expanding comprehensive cooperation with the energy-rich Central Asian countries, seeing them as part of its larger neighborhood.

India’s resumption of engagement in the region followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blitz tour of the five countries in July 2015, which resulted in the expansion of two-way ties in various areas.

Recent developments in Afghanistan have heightened the importance of Central Asian countries, three of them – Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – sharing borders with this war-torn country.

National security advisers from the five Central Asian countries attended a regional dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India on November 10. NSAs from Russia and Iran also participated.

The second India-Central Asia Dialogue meeting was hosted virtually by India in October last year.