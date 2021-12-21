Three options for Christmas Covid restrictions Boris Johnson is considering in urgent talks

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

The PM is reportedly considering three different options, including limits on household mixing or even a return to lockdown

Boris Johnson is locked in crisis talks today over whether to tighten Covid restrictions – as a top Tory has said there are no “guarantees” that further restrictions will come before Christmas.

The Prime Minister has cleared his agenda for emergency meetings with scientists and his best team as fears grow that new rules could be imposed on England this week.

Mr Johnson is reportedly considering three different options, including limits on household mixing or even a return to foreclosure.

The first proposition is to advise people to restrict socialization indoors – without making it compulsory by law.

Scottish Premier Nicola Sturgeon has advised people to limit indoor mixing to three households during the holiday season, but this is not a legal requirement.































The second option is more stringent. It would involve mandatory limits on household mixing, the return of social distancing and an 8 p.m. curfew in pubs and restaurants.

The nuclear option is a return to full lockdown, according to The Telegraph.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has sparked growing concern within the government, with 82,866 cases of Covid recorded on Sunday, up more than 50% in the past week.

Confirmed cases of the new strain have increased by more than 12,000 in the UK – and London’s cases alone have surpassed 10,000.

Scientists have called for tougher measures to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed, as SAGE experts have warned hospitalizations could reach between 3,000 and 10,000 per day unless urgent action is taken.

The Prime Minister also faces opposition from Tory MPs and even his own cabinet over imposing new rules.

His authority has taken a hit over the past week after a disastrous by-election defeat, a mass Tory rebellion against the imposition of vaccine passports and the constant drip of damaging claims about parties breaking the rules in government.

Conservative MPs are expected to receive a briefing from Chief Science Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance this afternoon.



















Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said today he could make no “firm and swift guarantees” that further restrictions would not be needed until Christmas Day.

He claimed people were “in a better position to enjoy Christmas with their loved ones” than last year – but declined to rule out further restrictions.

When asked if the government would impose further restrictions before Christmas, Mr Raab told Times Radio: “I just can’t make any firm and quick guarantees.”

“To assess the situation, we are relying very heavily on the actual data that is coming to us and it will take a little longer to assess this critical issue of Omicron’s severity.”

He then told Sky News: “I think of course the Health Secretary told you this weekend, I would echo that, people will have to be careful and careful.

“I think again, subject to data, and it’s still under review, we’re in a better position to enjoy Christmas with our loved ones this year.”

Phantom Chancellor Rachel Reeves told Good Morning Britain the government needs to ‘come out of hiding’ and ‘put this path in place to bring the virus and infection under control’.

She said: ‘If you look at Wales, for example, they have pre-announced a package of measures that will come right after Christmas to control this virus.

“The minutes from Sage, the government received them last Thursday. For four days we have not heard from the Prime Minister, we have not heard from the Chancellor and they have access to much more data and advice than any of us.

“The Labor Party stands ready to support the government in all measures necessary to protect public health.”