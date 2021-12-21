Former President Donald Trump downplays Jan.6 insurgency, multiplies false election claims during trip to Texas





DALLAS (Texas Tribune) Former President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of the Jan.6 insurgency, an attack that left five people dead and cost millions of dollars in damage to the U.S. Capitol during stops in Houston and Dallas this weekend.

What happened on Jan.6 was a protest against a rigged election, which is what it was, Trump told the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday. It was not an insurrection.

During a four-stop tour with former Fox News host Bill OReilly revisiting his presidency, Trump hammered home the false insistence that he actually won the 2020 election even after several failed legal attempts by Trump to challenge the election results and his own lawyer generals’ assurance that the election was accurate and safe.

In his remarks, Trump said he wanted lawmakers to have more protection during the Jan.6 attack and called for 10,000 National Guard troops to be present on Capitol Hill that day, an claim that has been debunked.

The former president made no mention of the revelation last week that several Fox News hosts pleaded with his former chief of staff via text message urging Trump to recall the rioters.

Almost a year away, Trump still holds an important place in Texas.

His nod is coveted by Texas Republican candidates eager to prove to primary voters that they are loyal to the former president. But Trump was not there to defend those he supported Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The obsession with winning out spreading election lies may have inspired Republican lawmakers across the state this year to pass the Voting Restrictions Bill. He also pressured top GOP leaders directly, including Abbott, to continue audits of local election results, even if Trump won Texas.

Trump’s remarks on this weekend’s insurgency were quickly condemned by Democrats in Texas, who accused the former president of perpetrating the big lie that he won the election and not President Joe Biden .

It’s dangerous, and it’s a poor reflection of the Americas’ commitment to democracy for the rest of the world, U.S. Representative Sheila Jackson Lee said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.

Trump’s first stop on Sunday was at First Baptist Dallas Church led by Robert Jeffress, one of Trump’s early supporters among evangelical Christian leaders and later an informal advisor to the President to give what was billed as a Special Christmas greeting to the congregation.

But Trump has regularly veered into political territory in his 12-minute speech. The former president, who wanted to withdraw US troops from combat in Afghanistan, called the Bidens withdrawal the most embarrassing day in our country’s history. He alluded to the country’s inflation crisis, the rise in violent crime and problems on the US-Mexico border.

I will say there are a lot of clouds hanging over our country right now, very dark clouds, Trump said. But we will come back bigger, better and stronger than ever.

Trump walked onto the church stage on the left from Jeffress’s side to a standing ovation, with many worshipers holding their phones up in the air for a snapshot of the former president.

As Trump sat in the front row, Jeffress called him a great friend to me, one of my closest friends, and a great friend of Christians around the world.

I can say it without a doubt: he is the most pro-life, pro-religious freedom, pro-Israel president in the history of the United States of America, said Jeffress.

Later Sunday afternoon, attendees who paid up to $ 200 for admission stayed more than an hour in the cold outside the American Airlines Center to see Trump and OReilly. Lines stretched around the arena and over adjacent blocks. Many wore classic Trump clothes like hats with his Make America Great Again slogan.

Inside, large sections of the arena were packed, although there were many noticeably empty seats that increased in number slightly throughout the event as some participants exited after an intermission. Other sections have been completely blocked.

During the Dallas show, Trump nodded at Abbotts’ decision to build a wall along the US-Mexico border using state funds and private donations, although he did not did not mention the governor’s name. He also shouted at Paxtons’ lawsuits against major social media companies a source of anger for the former president, still resentful that Twitter banned him from the platform in January.

Trump swept aside Abbott’s former Democratic challenger, former Congressman Beto ORourke. Two years ago, ORourke defended his support for a compulsory assault weapons buyback program following a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso that left 23 people dead.

Trump predicted that ORourkes’ stances on gun policy would help Republicans keep Texas shiny and beautiful red.

He’s against guns, God and what else? Trump said of ORourke. How is he going to do in Texas? It shouldn’t be a problem.

A spokesperson for the ORourke campaign did not immediately respond.

