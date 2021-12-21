Amazon Silenced Xi’s Critics of Doing Business in China: Report Technology news





The tech giant cleaned up bad reviews of Xi Jinping’s book following a Beijing decree, according to a news report.

Amazon.com Inc.’s efforts to curry favor with the Chinese government included a low-key review of President Xi Jinping’s book on its Chinese outlet, according to a Reuters report. Amazon.cn’s entry for Xis China’s governance saw its ratings, comments and reviews cleaned up and disabled about two years ago in response to an edict from Beijing, according to the report. Triggering the request was with critics rating the work at less than five stars max, according to one of the unidentified people familiar with the incident. The move was part of a larger campaign to ensure that Amazon can continue to operate in the world’s most populous country, where its Kindle and cloud computing operations can thrive. In 2018, the company was receiving a growing number of requests from (Chinese) watchdogs to remove certain content, mostly politically sensitive content, according to an internal briefing cited by Reuters. Challenging environment An Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg News that it complies with all applicable laws and regulations, wherever we operate, and China is no exception. The experience recounted in the report mirrors that of Apple Inc., which has become increasingly Beijing compliant in recent years. Apple complied with 97% of Chinese government user device inquiries in 2019, up from 65% in 2014. Reviews of Xis’ book of speeches and writings are only blocked on Amazon’s Chinese website. An Amazon.com entry received 74% of five-star reviews. Read more about The delicate balance of apples in China Other American companies, such as Yahoo! and Microsoft Corp.’s LinkedIn, on the other hand, left the Chinese market this year, citing an increasingly difficult business and legal environment in the country.

