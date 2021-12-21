Amrullah Saleh criticizes Imran Khan for defending Taliban human rights violations





Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Monday criticized Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for his justification of the Taliban’s human rights violation in the war-torn country. While addressing the 17th session of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday, Imran Khan, who has been a staunch supporter of the militant regime in Afghanistan, justified human rights violations by the Taliban , discrimination against women and the prohibition of girls’ education. He urged the international community to understand that the idea of ​​human rights and women’s rights is different in every society.

In response, former Afghan minister Amrullah Saleh called Imran Khan’s words disgusting and ignorant. However, he went on to say that Khan’s comments were calculated. Saleh said for Afghanistan to depend on Pakistan it must be uneducated and run by the Taliban. The strategic plan for the seat of government was presented as an Afghan reality, Saleh added.

It is relevant to mention that Pakistan has continued to advocate for recognition of the interim Taliban government on the international platform despite reports of serious human rights violations in Taliban-led Afghanistan. In another such attempt, the Taliban sympathizer knocked on the doors of his neighboring Muslim countries, calling for a meeting of the 57 OIC members to discuss the legitimacy of the Taliban regime. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan therefore justified the Taliban’s position on banning young girls in educational establishments on Sunday, stressing that countries around the world must be sensitive to tribal customs.

Khan told OIC delegates that the culture of the Taliban is similar to the culture of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in Peshawar where parents received stipends to send girls to school, but they did not receive grants. education. He appeared to support the oppressive behavior of the Taliban and the restrictions on women that describe how women should dress in public. Khan also told the OIC conference that the differences between cultures in different parts of the country should be understood before promoting new values.

It is pertinent to mention that the Khans are pushing for international recognition of the Taliban even though the all-male cabinet of the Taliban government has approved a mandate requiring Afghan women to wear an abaya or a dress, and a niqab, or a burqa or do facing strict punishment. under the strict interpretation of Islamic law. A series of discriminatory rules have been enacted by the Taliban across Afghanistan, including that women can only be taught by women, and that men and women should be separated in a mixed classroom, use hallways. and separate outlets and must not mix. The Taliban also ordered young girls and women to stay indoors and not to go to school.

