In UP’s Prayagraj Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fundraising program targets female voters





PM will transfer Rs 1,000 crore as part of the government’s efforts to empower women. (File photo) Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh today to participate in what the government calls a “one-of-a-kind program” in which more than two Lakh women will participate. It will be the Prime Minister’s 10th day in Uttar Pradesh in just one month as he leads the BJP campaign in the politically crucial state where elections are slated for less than two months. In front-page newspaper ads, the government said the program, pushing “the Prime Minister’s vision to empower women,” will see PM Modi transfer around Rs 1,000 crore to the groups’ bank accounts. Mutual Aid (SHG), benefiting around 16 lakh women members of these groups. Although this is a government event, it is expected to follow the pattern of such shows in Uttar Pradesh last month – with the prime minister using government events to frisk the opposition, especially party leader Samajwadi , Akhilesh Yadav, whom he called a terrorist. sympathizing in an event. Mr Yadav fired back, challenging the BJP to organize its own rally without using government infrastructure. The Prime Minister will also transfer allowances to the account of people engaged in home financial services at the local level (known as Business Correspondent-Sakhis) to help them stabilize their work before they start earning commissions on transactions. . PM Modi is also set to transfer over 20 crore rupees to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program, which provides conditional cash transfers to a girl at different stages of her life. “The total transfer is Rs. 15,000 per beneficiary. The stages are at birth (Rs. 2000), at the end of one year of full vaccination (Rs. 1000), at admission to class-I ( Rs. 2000), upon admission to class -VI (Rs. 2000), upon admission to class-IX (Rs. 3000), upon admission to any degree course after to have passed the class X or XII (Rs. 5000) “, indicates a press release. In Uttar Pradesh, this year’s campaign saw an increasing emphasis on women-centered efforts as parliamentary elections approach. Congress, which was reduced to a quasi-non-actor in the state’s last election, has focused on gender equality in the state where multiple crimes against women have been reported over the years. last years. Some of these cases, including the gang rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras and the case of Unnao, made headlines and sparked outrage across the country. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Secretary General of Congress and responsible for Uttar Pradesh, also gave the slogan ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon (I’m a girl and I can fight) ‘with a focus on women. The party said it would reserve 40 percent of its tickets for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election for women to help them “bring about change and move forward” in society. He also issued a manifesto for women, pledging 40 percent of the 20 lakhs new jobs promised by the party for women. The Samajwadi party has also tried to highlight its initiatives in favor of women under the regimes of Akhilesh Yadav and his father and party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. “Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) had a toilet built for the women and he was also the first to give them gas cylinders, but never clicked his photos. However, the current government is clicking its photos. The SP worked (for the people), therefore you should help form a PS government, “said Aparna Yadav, who is the wife of Mulayam Singh’s youngest son, Prateek Yadav.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/in-ups-prayagraj-today-pm-narendra-modis-cash-scheme-outreach-to-women-voters-2662324 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos