“You play in their hands” while doubting the vaccine

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday urged his supporters to get a booster shot against one of the COVID-19 vaccines to protect against the Omicron variant, telling them they were “playing straight in their hands” while doubting the vaccines .

Sitting alongside former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly at a Dallas stadium, Trump touted his administration’s contribution to vaccine development for Operation Warp Speed.

“Look, we did something historic,” he said. “We have saved tens of millions of lives around the world. We, together, all of us, not me.”

He added that without the vaccine millions more people would have died from the virus.

“I think it would have been the Spanish flu of 1917, where up to 100 million people died,” he said. “It was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is now.”

He then called on his supporters to “take credit” for the vaccine, saying they should not “let them take it off”.

“You play their hands when you’re sort of like ‘Oh, the vaccine’,” he said, referring to those of his supporters who have expressed hesitation or opposition to the vaccine.

“If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t have to take it without a warrant,” he added. “But take the credit because we’ve saved tens of millions of lives.”

The former president then said he received a booster shot himself, which drew boos and taunts from the public.

“Don’t do it. Don’t do it. Don’t do it,” Trump said of those boos. “It’s okay. It’s a very small group up there.”

Trump’s comments marked a reversal from just a few months ago, when he told the Wall Street Journal he was unlikely to receive a recall.

“I feel like I’m in good shape from that point of view, I probably won’t,” he told the newspaper in September. “I’ll look at things later. I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.”

Since leaving office, Trump has been inconsistent in his messages about vaccines, largely refraining from talking about his administration’s pressure to speed up inoculations after being booed when promoting shooting at an event in Alabama over the summer.

Trump also used to push the conspiracy theory that vaccines cause autism, but began to change his tone amid measles outbreaks in 2019.

