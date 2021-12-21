The resignation of David Frost, Minister for Brexit, a new blow for Boris Johnson





David Frost (right) and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) at the signing of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement at 10 Downing Street on December 30, 2020. LEON NEAL / AFP Boris Johnson’s government is sinking deeper into the crisis every day: on Saturday, December 18, David Frost, his loyal Brexit minister, confirmed his resignation citing The direction[politique] socket by Downing Street, lamenting the Prime Minister’s fall hikes and health restrictions enacted in mid-December in an attempt to curb the huge wave of Omicron variant infections sweeping the UK. I hope that we will move as quickly as possible in the right direction: an economy with little regulation, little tax, at the forefront of innovation and scientific development, Lord Frost insisted in his resignation letter. On Sunday, Liz Truss, Mr Johnson’s ambitious foreign minister, was appointed to replace him. Deputy since 2010, she has held ministerial positions since 2012 (education, commerce, Treasury). She voted against Brexit in 2016, but since then, Elue, who insists on her political affiliation with Margaret Thatcher, has adopted a very Eurosceptic rhetoric. It will have to resume at short notice the difficult re-negotiation with Brussels of the Northern Irish protocol (the part of the Brexit treaty governing the statute of the province). The Europeans offered many concessions, but David Frost called for more: the end of the role of the European Court of Justice in the province, and the almost complete lifting of customs controls between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Read also British Foreign Minister Liz Truss resumes post-Brexit negotiations David Frost, 56, was known to be loyal to Mr Johnson. The latter recruited her when he was Minister of Foreign Affairs to Theresa May. At the time, Frosty, as he was baptized in the British media, had only a rather dull diplomatic career to his credit (a visit to Brussels, a post of ambassador to Denmark). But he stands out for his strong Eurosceptic and sovereignist convictions, which are quite rare in the Foreign Office. Mr Johnson bombed him as chief Brexit negotiator when he entered Downing Street in July 2019, then appointed him minister in his cabinet in early 2021. His seriousness reassured Brussels at first, but his ideological approach was quickly seen as a brake on the search for a compromise. . The confidence in him has been at its maximum since, this summer, he demanded to renegotiate the Northern Irish protocol, which he had however accepted eighteen months earlier, threatening to suspend the application if it did not achieve its ends. You have 61.83% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

