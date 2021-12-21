Xi Jinping’s Wife Raises Shockwaves in Xis Art Propaganda Campaign





On December 14, the National CPC Federation of the 11th National People’s Congress and General Secretary of the 10th National People’s Congress was held in Beijing. When Chinese leader Xi Jinping appeared, Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan was also shown by CCTV cameras. On the same day, the Xinhua News Agency also published an article entitled “Party Central Committee with Xi Jinping Concerns Literary and Artistic Work as a Central Force.” The report reflects Xi Jinping’s emphasis on controlling the fields of literature and art. According to Sound of hope, the CCP has continuously attached great importance to ideological propaganda through literary and artistic means, pursuing literature and art in the name of political power. During the campaign, Mao Zedong personally participated in the academic reform organized in 1942 at the Yan’an Literary Forum. It was a political movement under the guise of literature and art. Mao Zedong’s main objective at this forum was to consolidate the struggles. Xi Jinping’s speech is consistent with his launch of a major purge in the entertainment industry some time ago. His speech amplifies the effect of literature and art in infiltrating the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party. Peng Liyuan was one of the permanent chairpersons of the 11th National Cultural Delegation, and she wore a military uniform and sat on the podium that day. The outside world noticed that when CCTV organized the footage, they pointedly took a close-up photo of Peng Liyuan, and the footage remained on the screen for a few seconds. The LT Vision Twitter account half-joked and asked if the CCTV article on Peng Liyuan showed Xi Jinping would move from “community” to “common government”? Peng Liyuan’s political status increased with Xi Jinping. After vacationing in Beidaihe this year, several high-profile appearances by Peng Liyuan have drawn attention. Peng gave an exclusive interview to the UNESCO Courier magazine. As UNESCO’s special envoy for the promotion of girls’ and women’s education, she supported Xi Jinping’s “Humanist Community”. She then appeared second on CCTV News Network, being politically accused of being “the ninth member of the Standing Committee”. After the sixth plenary meeting of the 19th Communist Party of China Central Committee ended, Xi Jinping’s status was further strengthened. Tianjin officials launched “the spirit of Peng Liyuan” for the first time, which shocked citizens from all walks of life. Maybe you are interested:

