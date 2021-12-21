Trump sues New York Attorney General Letitia James, seeking to end probe





Former President Donald Trump sued New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday, seeking to end his office’s long-standing investigation into his company.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Trump and his namesake company, claims the Attorney General’s two-year financial fraud investigation is politically motivated and violates Trump’s rights. James’ office is looking to remove the former president as early as next month.

Trump called the investigation “unconstitutional” in a phone call with CBS News on Monday.

“We are such a wronged and innocent party. It is a shame,” Trump said.

He compared James’ investigation to the investigations he faced while serving as president.

“It’s like Russia, Russia, Russia, which turned out to be a hoax,” Trump said.

The lawsuit claims that James’ office “tirelessly bombarded (Mr. Trump), his family and his company, Trump Organization LLC, with unwarranted subpoenas in a bitter crusade to” confront “the president.

He cites media appearances as recent as a December 15 episode of “The View,” in which James said the Trump investigation was part of the “unfinished business” that led to it shutting down on December 9. to an emerging campaign for governor.

Alina Habba, the lawyer representing Trump in the lawsuit, said on a phone call with CBS News that she believes they have a strong case against James. She called James’ investigation “embarrassing” and said Trump and his company had already handed investigators over 8 million pages of documents.

Ronald Fischetti, a lawyer who represents Trump in other cases, said Trump’s team believed they had no other choice.

“It’s exaggerated. I know that. In 50 years, I’ve been doing this for a long time, we have never brought an action in which I was involved at least peripherally like this against a prosecutor,” Fischetti said. . “She considers it her job to indict him. It’s personal.”

Fischetti later clarified that he believed it was “overkill” for the New York attorney general to be involved in both the civil and criminal investigations into Trump.

James accused Trump and his company of seeking to “delay our investigation into his trade relationship” in a statement released Monday.

“To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization can dictate whether and where they will answer for their actions. Our investigation will continue without being discouraged because no one is above the law, not even someone by the name of of Trump, ”James said. .

The investigation is civilian in nature, but staff in James’ office are also involved in a criminal investigation into Trump and his company led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, have been charged in connection with the investigation. Trump didn’t.

The two investigations, which both examine Trump’s finances and valuations he and his company have assigned to various properties over the years, have long overlapped. And staff from James’ office were assigned earlier this year to help with the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation.

The ongoing Manhattan investigation may still lead to charges against Trump or more of his employees. James’ investigation may lead to legal action seeking civil damages from Trump or the company, but may not result in criminal charges.

Fischetti said this was one of the reasons Trump’s lawyers were resisting efforts by James’ office to sit him down for a deposition in January.

“She put her own people, at least four of them, in the district attorney’s office. And they speak to the grand jury. They entered the grand jury when the witnesses were briefed,” Fischetti said. “They’re still asking for a civil statement so she can take the answers she gets and give them to the Manhattan District Attorney.”

New Trends

Graham Kate

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-letitia-james-ny-attorney-general-lawsuit-investigation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos