Awareness of PMs to voters of Woo Women in UP





Narendra Modi in Prayagraj Live Updates: In a bid to woo female voters ahead of the 2022 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Prayagraj today to participate in a one-of-a-kind program that will be attended by more than two Lakh women. The program is organized in line with the Prime Minister’s vision to empower women, especially at the local level, by providing them with the skills, incentives and resources they need. In this effort to support women, the Prime Minister will transfer the sum of Rs 1000 crore to the self-help groups (SHG) bank account, for the benefit of approximately 16 lakh female members of the SHG. This transfer is made within the framework of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), with 80,000 SHG receiving a community investment fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHG receiving a revolving fund of Rs. 15,000 per SHG. Here are the latest updates on the Prime Ministers’ visit: The program will see the Prime Minister encourage the Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), by transferring Rs 4,000 as allowance for the first months on the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis. When BC-Sakhis start their work as local home financial service providers, they are given a stipend of Rs 4000 for six months, so that they stabilize in their job and then start earning from commission. on transactions. During the program, the Prime Minister will also transfer a total amount of over 20 crore rupees to over 1 lakh beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala program. The program provides a conditional cash transfer to a girl at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary. The stages are at birth (Rs 2,000), at the end of the full one-year vaccination (Rs 1,000), admission to class I (Rs 2,000), admission to class VI ( Rs 2,000), admission to class IX (Rs 3,000), admission to any course leading to a diploma after passing class X or XII (Rs 5,000). PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for 202 additional nutrition fabrication units, each costing around Rs 1 crore (including civil works). These units are funded by self-help groups and will directly employ 4,000 SHG members and benefit 60,600 SHGs by paying their capital contribution. These units will provide supplemental nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Program (ICDS) in 600 blocks out of 826 blocks in UP, providing an annual business opportunity of Rs 5,000 crore. “This transfer is made within the framework of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), with SHG 80,000 receiving a community investment fund (CIF) of 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHG receiving a revolving fund of 15,000 by SHG, “the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release. It will be the 10th day the Prime Minister will spend in Uttar Pradesh last month as he leads the BJP campaign in the politically crucial state where elections are expected to begin in less than two months. Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

