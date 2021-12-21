Inauguration of a megaproject in Kaltara, Jokowi: it needs 100,000 workers | INDONESIA: Reports on topics that made the headlines | DW





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the construction or inauguration of the Indonesian Green Industrial Zone at Bulungan Regency, North Kalimantan. The project will absorb 100,000 workers. Jokowi asked ministers, governors and regents to prepare human resources (HR) to get involved in the project. “I ask the ministers as well as the governors and regents, preparation of human resources, preparation of human resources in support of this industrial zone, because it requires human resources who have good qualifications, prepare now”, a he declared, broadcast on the presidential election. Secretariat YouTube channel. , Tuesday (12/21). The former governor of DKI Jakarta explained that 100,000 workers were needed during the construction period of Indonesia’s green industrial zone. “During the construction period, it was stated that there would be around 100,000 workers needed,” he said. Jokowi later explained that almost all of the products produced here are finished products, so they will add great value to Indonesia. “At the time of the operation, there were only 60,000 descendants of the products produced, my estimate is over 200,000 descendants of the products manufactured,” he added. The suffering of orangutans in Kalimantan because of the haze Shrouded in smoke A thin layer of smoke enveloped the Samboja Lestari Orang Utan rehabilitation center during the last days of September 2019. Of the 355 orangutans rehabilitated by the Borneo Orang Utan Survival Foundation (BOS), 37 of them suffer from problems respiratory.

Be proud of Indonesia’s green industrial zone President Jokowi says Indonesia’s green industrial zone in Bulungan, North Kalimantan, will be the largest in the world. Construction officially begins with the inauguration today (12/21). “We hope it becomes the biggest green industrial zone in the world, not North Kalimantan, not Indonesia but the world, because it’s 16,400 hectares of land and the target is 30,000 hectares.” , did he declare. Indonesia involves many investors in this green industrial zone, from domestic investors to Chinese and UAE investors. “This is a great collaboration between Indonesia, Indonesian investors, Chinese investors and UAE investors will all join,” he said. Jokowi explained that he had been surveying the area for 2 years by plane to find out what the conditions, circumstances and situations were. He asked the Kapolda, Kapolres, Pangdam, Kodim, governor, regent to supervise the project. “In detail, keep this area to be conducive and safe so that investments can really accelerate development here, lest there be any problem,” he said. Jokowi also expressed his gratitude to the parties who participated in the construction of this green industrial zone on the island of Kalimantan. “I once again really appreciate what was started in Tanah Kuning, Bulungan Regency, North Kalimantan Province. I really appreciate the initiative of the investors, capital owners, CEOs who are come to build their industry here and we hope we can see the results in the shortest time, “he added. (Editor’s note: ha /) Read more on: Detik News Inauguration of a megaproject in Kaltara, Jokowi: it needs 100,000 workers Proud of RI’s green industrial zone, Jokowi: the largest in the world!

