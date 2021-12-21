Prime Minister Imran Khan dissatisfied with PTI performance in KP LB polls





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to the major setback suffered by the ruling PTI in the first phase of local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted on Tuesday that his party was paying the price for mistakes made in the polls.

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran said the selection of bad candidates was the main reason for their election defeat in the province.

The prime minister’s statement came after results showed the PTI could not win a single mayoral seat out of the four contested in Sunday’s polls. The party could win one in six tehsil in Peshawar in the city, from where it won all seats in the 2018 general election.

The PTI made mistakes in the 1st phase of the KP LG elections and paid the price, the Prime Minister wrote. He pledged to personally oversee the PTI’s electoral strategy in the second phase of the polls of local KP bodies and LG elections across Pakistan.

From now on, I will personally oversee the LG PTI electoral strategy in the 2nd phase of LG KP elections and LG elections across Pakistan. InshaAllah PTI will come out stronger, he added.

Why did the PTI lose in the polls of local KP bodies?

A day earlier, shedding light on the reasons for the failure of the PTI to power in the first phase of local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Federal Minister of Science and Technology Shibli Faraz admitted that the conflicts internal were the main reason for the setback suffered. by the party in the province.

Speaking to reporters, Shibli Faraz said that the “PTI contested the elections against the PTI” in the province.

The PTI would have won the elections in 14 constituencies if this had not been the case, he added. The minister said they had learned a lesson from the elections, adding that they would change their strategy for the next election in the province.

He had said that they would focus on party discipline and activate the lower party cadres. Giving the reasons for the defeat in the elections, the minister admitted that the party had not activated its workers.

He said, however, that the PTI was the most popular party in the country, adding that the party’s overall performance was better in the elections. Party discipline will be maintained at all costs in the next elections, vowed Shibli Faraz.

JUI-F takes unassailable lead as PTI suffers major setback

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, the opposition parties, in particular the JUI-F, have taken an unassailable lead in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkwa local elections, leaving the PTI behind.

Himayatullah of the Awami National Party (ANP) was elected mayor of Mardan with 56,458 votes, followed by Amanat Shah Haqqani of JUI-F with 49,938 votes, according to unofficial results.

JUI-F candidates won the three remaining mayoral seats in Kohat, Bannu and Peshawar, unofficial results show.

However, the results of the election of the mayor of Peshawar were refused by the ECP due to the postponement of the ballot in some polling stations due to a public order situation there.

JUI-F candidate Sher Zaman won the mayoral seat in Kohat with 34,434 votes and Irfanullah Durrani won in Bannu with 59,844 votes. Independent candidate Saifullah Jan was behind Zaman with 25,793 votes and PTI’s Iqbal Jadoon could get 47,398 votes, behind Durrani in Bannu.

In Peshawar, JUI-F candidate Zubair Ali garnered up to 62,388 votes, a significant margin of over 10,000 votes over PTI’s Muhammad Rizwan Bangash, who is the finalist and amassed 50,659 votes, according to unofficial results.

Out of 521, unofficial results from 515 polling stations were released for the city mayor. The results of six polling stations were retained.

There are five municipal councils in the province, however, elections are only held in four, as the elections for Dera Ismail Khan were postponed after the ANP candidate for mayor, Umar Khittab Sherani, was beaten down.

In the 64 unofficial tehsil council results achieved so far, JUI-F has won 16 tehsil council seats while PTI has won 14.

Independent candidates won 10, ANP six, PML-N three, Jamaat-e-Islami two and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal in the tehsil council elections.

