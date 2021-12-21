



PM Modi meets with leaders of India Inc ahead of 2022-2023 budget and calls on companies to invest more in agriculture New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with key business leaders and CEOs ahead of the budget to discuss measures to boost the country’s investment climate. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is due to present the Union’s budget for 2022-2023 on February 1, and Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal were also present at the meeting. During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi heard suggestions from key executives of around 20 companies from all sectors including banking, infrastructure, steel, automotive, telecommunications, consumer goods , textiles, renewable energies, hospitality, technology, health, space and electronics. Modi said the government “is firmly determined to take initiatives” which will give a boost to economic progress. While the government will support the industry, it also said it wants the industry to grow, keep investing and take risks. “The Prime Minister said that just as the country aspires for a podium at the Olympics, the country also wants to see our industries in the top five in the world in all sectors, and this is something we should work collectively for. “said an official government statement. In addition, the Prime Minister called on the business sector “to invest more in areas such as agriculture and food processing”, and on the emphasis on natural agriculture. According to a separate statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi discussed the government’s efforts to introduce more reforms, the future potential of initiatives such as Prime Minister GatiShakti, and steps taken to reduce the unnecessary compliance burden. The Prime Minister’s first pre-budget session with industry figures comes amid an increase in Covid-19 cases with the new Omicron variant threatening economic recovery. A senior industry source said Economic times, “This is one of the many interactions the PM does before the budget to receive input and suggestions from the private sector. “ CEOs who attended the meeting said they were emboldened and encouraged by the Prime Minister’s vision and said the industry will do their best to achieve it. They also told the Prime Minister that as the industry continues to work on vaccinations, the government needs to vote on booster doses and provide a roadmap for the industry to move towards a greener future. The interaction also highlighted the importance of knowledge- and technology-intensive growth in addition to capital-intensive growth and on measures to increase the ease of doing business. According to the ET report, Uday Kotak, managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said after the meeting that now is the time for the banking and financial sector to think fearlessly about scale. The sector, he said, was ready to support the industry across SIDI, or “sustainability, inclusion, digital and infrastructure.” Maruti Suzuki Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa said the industry is committed to making India a manufacturing hub for the world, increasing exports and localization. Most foreign investors, he said, like to invest in India because they trust the policies initiated by the Prime Minister.

