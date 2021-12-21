Ghislaine Maxwell trial: flight logs show Trump flew on Lolita Express with Eric, Tiffany and Clinton adviser





Logbooks released by prosecutors in connection with Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial show that Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet with his ex-wife Marla Maples and children Eric and Tiffany, as well as a Queen of beauty and a senior advisor to Bill Clinton,

The diaries of Epstein pilot David Rodgers have been entered into evidence by the United States Prosecutor’s Office in their case that Ms Maxwell allegedly helped prepare and traffic young girls for abuse.

Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to six counts of recruiting and preparing young girls for Epstein to abuse in sexualized massages between 1994 and 2004.

The defense says she is a scapegoat for Epstein’s sex crimes. He committed suicide in 2019 at the age of 66 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

A passenger list shows that on March 23, 1993, Mr. Trump and Epstein flew from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey to Palm Beach with Erin Nance, a former Miss Georgia who entered the 1993 Miss USA beauty pageant.

Three days later, Epstein and Mr. Trump made the return trip to Teterboro, the preferred private airport of wealthy New Yorkers, without Ms. Nance.

Under Ms. Nances’ first logbook entry on January 4, 1993, she is called Miss Georgia and a finalist in Miss USA. She also appears on other flights without Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump was the owner of the Miss USA pageant from 1996 to 2015.

Flight logs from 1993 show Mr. Trump flew with former Miss USA finalist Jeffrey Epstein and Erin Nance

(United States Office of District Attorneys)

Donald and Eric Trumps names appear on this August 1995 entry

(United States Office of District Attorneys)

Attack second wife Marla Maples and daughter of this marriage Tiffany joined him aboard Epsteins private jet

(United States Office of District Attorneys)

On October 11, 1993, Mr. Trump was named a passenger on a Palm Beach-Teterboro flight along with Epstein, Ms. Maxwell, both referred to by their initials, and two other individuals known as DD and SB.

Sophie Biddle, one of Epstein’s massage therapists, is mentioned often elsewhere in the papers, while another woman named Dawn Devito is also mentioned in previous entries.

Six days after that flight, Mr Trump is listed as returning to Teterboro on a flight with Epstein, Ms Maxwell and others mentioned by their initials.

On May 15, 1994, Mr. Trump was listed as flying an Epstein Hawker Siddeley jet with his then-wife Marla, their daughter Tiffany and Mark Middleton, an aide to President Bill Clinton.

Jeffrey Epstein owned several private jets

(PENNSYLVANIA)

The group flew from Palm Beach International to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and returned the same day without Mr. Middleton.

White House visitor logs published in the Daily Mail show that Epstein was a regular presence at the Presidential Mansion during Mr. Clinton’s first term.

Then, on August 13, 1995, Epstein and Ms Maxwell were joined by Mr Trump, his son Eric Trump, and several others on a flight from Florida to New Jersey.

More than 100 pages of information on flights between 1993 and 2005 show Epstein was constantly on the move between his Manhattan properties, his Palm Beach villa, his ranch in New Mexico, and his private island in the US Virgin Islands. .

Other important names to make the list were former Senator George Mitchell and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

Mr Rodgers said he flew Epstein on thousands of flights between 1991 and 2019, and Ms Maxwell joined him on hundreds of those trips.

Earlier in the trial, fellow pilot Larry Visoski testified to having flown Prince Andrew, Kevin Spacey and Mr. Trump during his more than two decades working for Epstein.

On Monday, prosecutors presented closing arguments in the case against Ms Maxwell. The jury is expected to withdraw to consider its verdicts on Monday evening.

