Malala Yousafzai criticizes Imran Khan’s comments on Pashtun culture

Hindustan times

21 December 2021, 13:10

Last modification: December 21, 2021, 01:15 PM

Nobel Peace Laureate Malala Yousafzai pauses during an interview with Reuters at a local hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 30, 2018. REUTERS / Saiyna Bashir

Nobel laureate and women’s rights activist Malala Yousafzai reacted strongly to recent statements by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on women’s education in Afghanistan. He spoke of “Pashtun culture,” saying the ethnic group keeps women away from education as part of its culture.

“I almost lost my life fighting against the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education. Thousands of activists and pashtoon notables lost their lives raising their voices against the horrors of the Taliban and millions became refugees. We represent the Pashtoons, not the Taliban, ”Yousafzai said on Twitter.

Speaking at the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit in Islamabad on Sunday, Imran Khan said that the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan – were a predominant Pashtun movement. He also said that the Islamic State terrorist group is attacking Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Khan’s remarks sparked a response from former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and Afghans on social media.

Karzai called the Pakistani prime minister’s words “an attempt to sow discord among the Afghans and an insult to the Afghan people”. He also called on Imran Khan to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Former Afghanistan Ambassador to Norway Shukria Barakzai also said the comments showed her lack of knowledge of Afghanistan’s history.

A large number of social media activists have posted photos and video clips of ancient Afghanistan where women attended universities and schools and served in the cabinets of different governments.

Some have said that Kabul University was founded in 1932 before Pakistan was born in 1947.

Movement leader Pashtoon Tahafuz (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen in a Twitter post also condemned and said Imran Khan’s comments were false and negative.

Pashteen said the Pashtoons have never denied girls’ education or denied their rights. “Stop this colonialism,” he wrote, Khaama Press reported.

