Boris Johnson Announcement: New Covid Lockdown Rules In Days After Two-Hour Cabinet Battle | Politics | News

Boris Johnson says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to more restrictions

After an emergency two-hour Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister pledged last night to review data on increasing levels of the ‘hour-by-hour’ covid variant amid growing concerns over pressure on the NHS.

But he refrained from acting immediately, acknowledging that the arguments over omicron’s impact were “finely balanced.” Last night, MPs were preparing for a recall of Parliament shortly after Christmas to approve a new round of restrictions. At yesterday’s virtual Cabinet meeting, ministers clashed over the reliability of experts’ predictions about the number of hospitalizations expected to be caused by the omicron surge. Several high-ranking ministers were not convinced by the evidence. The row comes as a shocking online poll of Daily Express readers found more than half of them would ignore emergency restrictions if introduced for Christmas gatherings. Fifty-two percent of respondents to Express.co.uk’s survey said they would not comply with the new measures introduced by Christmas Day. Speaking to broadcasters shortly after the virtual Cabinet meeting broke off, the Prime Minister said: “We agreed that the situation is extremely difficult and that the arguments anyway were very, very finely balanced because we have with Omicron cases booming across the country now, we have hospital admissions that are increasing quite rapidly in London.

He added: “We agreed that we should now keep the data under constant control, continue to track it hour by hour. “And sadly I have to tell people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking other steps to protect the public and protect public health to protect our NHS and we will not hesitate to take that step.” “But in the meantime, what I would say to everyone is: please exercise caution as you do as you lead your life; please think about the tips and i think about protecting you and your loved ones; and please take a booster. Figures from the UK Health Security Agency revealed yesterday that confirmed cases of Omicron in England rose from 6,777 to 41,250. Mr Johnson said the government was considering a series of measures to try to slow the speed of omicron’s spread. Possible measures should include limits on household mixing, the return of social distancing and an 8 p.m. curfew in pubs and restaurants. A complete return to containment is not excluded.

Mr Johnson said: “I can certainly say that we are looking at all kinds of things to keep Omicron in check and we will not rule anything out. “But for now, I think we want people to focus on being careful.” His advice to the public in the coming days was to continue to wear masks indoors, maintain good ventilation and continue to wash their hands regularly. Mr Johnson said many people have already changed their behavior following the government’s earlier decision to switch to ‘plan B’ emergency measures, including mandatory face coverings. “I think what you are already seeing is that the UK public understands this and you can see in the behavior patterns of people since we went to Plan B, that they are changing the way they live their lives. “They change some of the assumptions they make about the things they want to do. “And I’m afraid to say and I know it has had consequences for parts of our economy in parts of the hospitality industry “Of course I regret it, but if it can help reduce the spread of the disease, it can be very useful for us and for the country.

“But what really matters is that everyone gets vaccinated and gets a boost because the booster really gives you a very high level of protection,” the prime minister said. He added: “There are still some things we need to be clear about before we decide to go any further and who should go. “But I have to say to the British public and I say to everyone, we will not rule out going further if we have to do things to protect the public. “The public is already taking steps to protect each other and themselves and it’s wonderful to see how many people are showing up for the vaccine. “I say thank you, thank you to the amazing army of vaccinators and all the volunteers.” Health Secretary Sajid Javid revealed yesterday that a new record was set by the deployment of boosters this weekend, when more than a million vaccines were delivered in a single day. He tweeted: “I just confirmed that over a million jabs were delivered across the UK on Saturday – what a feat. “Well done to the NHS, the armed forces, the volunteers and the British public. “

Last night, Conservative backbenchers welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision not to apply new restrictions last night. Former Cabinet Minister Esther McVey tweeted: “Glad the Cabinet and the Prime Minister (recognizing where the majority opinion lies within the parliamentary party) are now listening to their backbenchers and pushing back for a both the alarmism of lockdown fanatics. “It looks like the rebellion of 100 backbenchers last week made a difference. Senior Conservative MP John Redwood said a minister told him Cabinet “is not using science forecasts of an Omicron increase to plan for additional beds because there is no reliable data yet on the severity or transmission on which to base such an action “. But Labor attacked the Prime Minister’s decision not to act immediately. Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: ‘Boris Johnson is too weak to stand up to his own backbench MPs, many of whom have no plans beyond’ letting the virus rip ‘ . “Today, as businesses across the country wonder if they can continue to trade and families frantically call to see if they will see each other this Christmas, true to form, the Prime Minister introduced his party to the public . “Rather than setting a clear plan for the country, he chose to protect himself from his own MPs by simply saying nothing. Boris Johnson is unfit to lead.”

Cabinet discussions yesterday followed new warnings from scientific experts about the threat posed by the comicron. Professor Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the Cambridge Institute for Therapeutic Immunology and Infectious Diseases since 2019, said the increase in deaths and cases of Omicron was a “serious concern”. Professor Gupta, who is also a member of the Advisory Group on New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats (Nervtag), said we were in a different situation compared to last year, but the latest figures are still ” very worrying ”. He said: “The sheer number that is going to be affected due to the increased transmissibility of this virus (and that) is going to potentially overwhelm our health service. So this is a really critical situation we are facing. He added: ‘Even though vaccines protect us to a significant extent, then the increased transmissibility and penetration of the virus into the communities that we are already seeing is putting a lot of pressure (on the NHS) because a very small fraction of a very large number always translates into a significant number of hospitalizations. Stephen Reicher, professor of psychology at the University of St Andrews and a member of the government’s advisory body, the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors (Spi-B), said: “The safest thing is not to get involved. meet before Christmas.