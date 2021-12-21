Jokowi inaugurates green industrial zone in Kaltara, result of cooperation with China and United Arab Emirates





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo inaugurated Tuesday (12/21/2021). The area would later become a place of production of various forms of energy sources. “Saying bismillahirrahmannirrahim, today I declare brain teaser a green industrial zone in the regency of Bulungan, in the north of Kalimantan “, he declared Jokowi reported from the live YouTube broadcast of the Presidential Secretariat. Also Read: Nusantara Vaccine Becomes Booster Option For Covid-19 Vaccines Under President Jokowi’s Leadership “I am happy that this industrial zone uses advanced technologies, hi tech. Because what will be produced is that later there will be sodium iron, lithium iron, semiconductors, petrochemicals, which will all be derivatives of textiles, other products, green aluminum. , solar panels, industrial silicon will come out of here, ”he said. According to Jokowi, the existence of this industrial zone is a major collaboration between the Indonesian government, Indonesian investors, Chinese investors and investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). So he hopes that later the location can become the largest in the world. Get insight, inspiration and preview from E-mail you.

Register E-mail “Everyone will join and we hope it becomes the biggest green industrial zone in the world. Not Kaltara, not Indonesia, but the world because it involves 16,400 hectares of land and the target is 30,000 hectares,” Jokowi said. In addition, the head of state also revealed that he had toured the industrial site two years ago. The goal is to know for sure what the conditions are on the ground He therefore asked the local authorities to maintain the favorable character of the area. “I ask the regional police chief, police chief, regional military commander, Kodim, governor, regent to carefully monitor this area so that it is conducive and safe. For this investment to really accelerate. development here, so there is not a small problem, “he stressed. Read also : Preparing HR for the era of green industry “I ask ministers, governors and regents to prepare human resources (HR) to support this industrial zone. Because it requires human resources who have the right qualifications, prepare now, during the construction period there will be around 100,000 workers needed during the time of the surgery alone here, ”he continued. Not to mention if later there will be derivatives of the products produced. Jokowi predicts that 200,000 workers will be needed there. Get Updates choice news and recent news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your cell phone.

