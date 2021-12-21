The lynching was unheard of before 2014, according to Rahul Gandhi during a search at PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi pointed out that lynchings were unknown before the BJP came to power in 2014. (File photo)

During a search of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi noted on Tuesday that incidents of lynching were unheard of before the BJP came to power in 2014.

Prior to 2014, the word lynching was virtually unknown. #ThankYouModiJi, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s sharp remark, BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya said:

Meet Rajiv Gandhi, father of mob lynching, justifying the bloody genocide of the Sikhs. Congress took to the streets, waved slogans like khoon ka badla khoon se lenge ‘, raped women, wrapped burning tires around the necks of Sikh men as dogs gorged themselves on charred bodies dumped in sewers . https://t.co/LFAOAgIGVl pic.twitter.com/ntNovHNF3W Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 21, 2021

Gandhi’s scion salvo came against the backdrop of the lynching of two people in Punjab, a congressional-ruled state, after being accused of sacrilege in a gurdwara.

A man was beaten to death by a mob after an alleged profanation offering at the Golden Temple in Amritsar Saturday evening. The next day another man was lynched after allegedly attempting to commit sacrilege in a gurdwara in Kapurthala.

Last week, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no separate data on those killed or injured by vigilantes, mobs or mobs. maintained by the NCRB. He said the government has undertaken public awareness exercises to curb the threat of mob lynching.

He said the Center issued notices to state governments and administrators in Union Territories on July 23, 2019 and September 25, 2019 to take action to curb incidents of mob lynching in the country.

