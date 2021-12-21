5 times Imran Khan was completely wrong about the Taliban – The Friday Times





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent statement at the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad that the Taliban is a “predominantly Pashtun movement” drew criticism from various quarters. Pashtun activists in particular condemned the prime minister’s statement and said it was wrong to equate the Pashtun community with the Taliban.

Afghan Twitterati also reacted to the Prime Minister’s statement and shared stories of their male parents supporting girls’ education and wanting to educate their daughters.

Contrary to the impression that is created, here is a father from Paktika province helping his daughters to go to school. pic.twitter.com/f4IjjvVSwu

– BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) December 20, 2021

Mia Khan took her daughters to school for 3 hours every day. He had been waiting for them for hours to bring them home. Mia Khan was Afghan and Pashtun from Paktia. There are thousands of men like him from north to south of AFG who support girls’ education. pic.twitter.com/SJcXWh4TTY

– Hosna Jalil (@hosnajalil) December 19, 2021

My mother in the 2nd photo took the 1st photo of her classmates in Kabul in the late 1970s. Both her parents were from Kandahar; the birthplace of Zarghona Ana-legendary poet, Nazo Ana-legendary writer, Aisha Durani- 1st woman to open a girls’ school and Malalai Ana, #Afghan Joan of Arc, centuries ago. pic.twitter.com/LxqzrwZuW5

– Malali Bashir (alaMalaliBashir) December 19, 2021

But this is not the first time Prime Minister Imran Khan has sparked outrage over his controversial remarks on the Taliban.

“The Afghans have broken the chains of slavery” After the fall of Kabul in August, Prime Minister Imran Khan declared that mental slavery was worse than physical slavery, and then praised the Afghan people for “Broken the chains of slavery” – an apparent reference to the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. His statement drew widespread criticism on social media, with people reminding him that the Taliban had taken control of the country by force and violence, not through a democratic process.

“The Haqqani network is a tribe”

In September of this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Americans never understood what the Haqqani network was. The Haqqani network is a tribe. They are a Pashtun tribe living in Afghanistan, he said in a high profile interview with CNN.

The Prime Minister’s statement on the Haqqani network, however, was factually inaccurate. Many commentators have taken to social media to correct the PM. Ironically, he first blamed the United States for not understanding the Haqqani Network, and then himself made an ill-informed comment about the group’s origins.

In fact, the Haqqani network is named after the group leader Jalaluddin Haqqani. Haqqani was initially a Soviet Army fighter in Afghanistan and is said to have been a staunch ally of the CIA.

It then turned against US and NATO forces, often operating from North Waziristan. Pakistan is accused of providing refuge to the group in its tribal areas, a charge the country denies.

“The Pashtuns are sympathizers of the Taliban”

In September, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pashtuns living in the tribal areas of Pakistan have strong sympathies for the Afghan Taliban due to the Pashtun nationalism which is very strong. There were 3 million refugees in Pakistan living in camps and they all had sympathies for the Afghan Taliban and they too turned on Pakistan and attacked the Pakistani government, he said. a crude generalization. Some on social media have also said that the prime minister indulges in occasional racism by branding all Pashtuns as Taliban supporters.

I am just shocked at how the Prime Minister of Pakistan can describe the Taliban as Pashtun nationalists. The Taliban are a project of the Pakistani generals aimed at decimating the Pashtun identity. Does the Prime Minister really think the world is so misinformed that he can sell such lies on the UNGA forum? #Sharamnak pic.twitter.com/y1QhJdezo0

– Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) September 25, 2021

“Forgiving the TTP will end the violence”

In October, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the Pakistani government was in talks with some banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) groups, adding that Pakistan would forgive them and they will become normal citizens if the talks are successful. .

The prime minister appeared to be hopeful that these talks would come to an end and that the violence would end. However, the TTP broke the “ceasefire” announced by the government a few days after the negotiations. The TTP continues to carry out attacks mainly targeting Pakistani army soldiers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The government’s negotiations with the Taliban have also been severely criticized by various circles, including the heirs of the victims of the Army Public School (APS). The Supreme Court had also summoned Prime Minister Imran Khan in an APS attack case and Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad grilled it over talks with the TTP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thefridaytimes.com/5-times-imran-khan-was-absolutely-wrong-about-the-taliban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos