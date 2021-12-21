At the opening of the 5th IOA National Conference, Minister of Youth and Sports Amali hopes that former Olympic athletes will participate in the success of DBON





Jakarta: The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali officially opened the 5th National Conference (Munas) of the Indonesian Olympic Association (IOA) 2021 at Le Meridien Hotel, Jakarta , Tuesday 12/21. On this occasion, Menpora Amali hoped that former Olympic athletes would participate in the success of National Sports Grand Design or popularly known as DBON. “The government needs the contributions, comments and thoughts of former Olympic athletes. Former Olympic athletes have certainly made history thanks to their exploits, ”said Menpora Amali as he began his speech. Menpora Amali explained that President Joko Widodo released Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 86 of 2021 regarding Grand Design of National Sports (DBON). These presidential regulations were signed by President Joko Widodo on the 38th National Sports Day (Haornas). “During Haornas 2020, the president said that it was unreasonable for a population of 260 million people to struggle to find talent,” Menpora Amali said. Therefore, the president asked Menpora Amali to carry out a total overhaul of the national sports ecosystem. Menpora Amali then took swift action, namely coordination with sport stakeholders, practitioners and academics. “We discussed to map the existing problems from upstream to downstream. It is impossible for us to get achievements from talents that are out of shape. Well in DBON install it in it. We have to solve the existing problems, ”explained Menpora Amali. In DBON there are also goals to be achieved. The Olympic Games are the main target. Sports branches that rely on technique and precision are urged to continue to excel. “That’s why we have to print the champion and design it. We agreed and set a goal at the Olympics. Now there are guidelines, namely DBON. We want our sport to be better at the future, ”explained Menpora Amali. “Then the sports branches that are included in this DBON must be able to excel, we apply promotion and relegation. We can achieve these goals as long as we work and walk together. The government appreciates and hopes for contributions and reflections in our journey. to advance Indonesian sport, ”added Menpora Amali. Meanwhile, General President of the Indonesian Olympians Association (IOA) Yayuk Basuki expressed his gratitude to Menpora Amali for paying attention to sports in the country. The IOA, he said, is ready to help advance Indonesian sport. “Thank you for the presence of the Minister of Youth and Sports who was present. I hope that this national meeting can be useful and that the IOA is ready to contribute and support the government ”, concluded Yayuk. (Jeff)

