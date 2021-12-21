Fully exploiting the PLI, investing in the food industry: PM Modi to industry





In an interaction with industry leaders in all sectors ahead of the budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged key leaders to take full advantage of the government’s Production Incentive (PLI) program and invest more in the agriculture and food processing sectors. Industry leaders, for their part, suggested contributions and suggestions ahead of the budget. Insisting on the need for the industry to make full use of the PLI program, Prime Minister Modi told the meeting: “The country wants to see our industries among the top five in the world in all sectors, and that is something thing that we have to work collectively. toward. The business sector should invest more in areas such as agriculture and food processing. The Prime Minister also mentioned the change of orientation towards natural agriculture. The government is firmly committed to taking initiatives that will boost the country’s economic progress, Prime Minister Modi added according to a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Monday evening. According to the PMO statement, Modi also spoke about the government’s focus on reducing the compliance burden and asked for suggestions on areas where undue compliances should be removed. Industry leaders in the interaction said the economy was on the path to recovery from the pandemic through timely interventions and transformative reforms undertaken by the government, while offering a range of suggestions for put the economy on the right track. growth. Tata Steel MD and TV CEO Narendran said the government’s rapid response led to a V-shaped recovery after Covid-19. ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri suggested that the government should take measures to further stimulate the food processing industry. Kotak Mahindra Bank CMD Uday Kotak said that revolutionary changes were brought about by simple reforms like Swachh Bharat, Start up India etc. JSPL Seshagiri Rao made suggestions to make the scrapping policy more comprehensive, while Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa expressed commitment to realizing the Prime Minister’s vision to make India a manufacturing giant, according to the PMO statement. Sumant Sinha said the Prime Minister’s leadership in Glasgow was greatly appreciated by members of the global community, the statement added. As Apollo Hospitals Vice President Preetha Reddy spoke about steps to strengthen health human resources, Ritesh Agarwal, CEO of Oyo Rooms, deliberated on the need to focus on emerging areas such as AI and machine learning, according to PMO. They expressed their commitment to contribute to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Prime Minister and praised several measures taken by the government like Prime Minister GatiShakti, IBC etc. They talked about steps that can be taken to further facilitate business in the country. They also spoke about India’s commitments at COP26 and how the industry could contribute to meeting the set targets, according to the PMO’s statement. This was PM Modi’s second meeting with industry as the budget approaches.

