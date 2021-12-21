Donald Trump booed by his supporters as he admits to having had a COVID booster shot | US News





Donald Trump was booed by some of his supporters as he admitted to receiving a COVID-19 booster shot.

The former US president was heckled by onlookers in Dallas on Sunday when he admitted to being given another dose.

It comes as US officials and scientists call on the public to get vaccinated amid an increase in cases due to the Omicron variant.

Image: Donald Trump says he’s had his recall Photo: Bill O’Reilly Show

Mr Trump has rarely discussed whether he had the vaccine and has largely refused to encourage others to get it – despite his administration’s efforts to develop them.

In a video shared by Bill O’Reilly’s “No spin news” Twitter account, Mr. Trump can be heard discussing the vaccine with the former Fox News host.

Mr. O’Reilly says, “The President and I are upset.”

He then asks his guest: “Did you get the callback?” to which Mr. Trump replies “Yes”.

Members of the public can be immediately heard mocking in response to the admission.

Mr. Trump said, “Ne, ne, ne, ne, ne, ne”, before indicating to Mr. O’Reilly that it was from a “very small group over there.”

In a longer video later tweeted by Mr. O’Reilly’s site, Mr. Trump warns his supporters that they are “playing right in their hands” by not taking credit for them.

“Look, we did something historic, we saved tens of millions of lives around the world. We, together, all of us, not me,” Mr. Trump said in the video.

Image: He points to a “very small group” in the crowd. Photo: Bill O’Reilly show

He goes on to say that COVID-19 would “devastate the country far beyond what it is now” without the vaccines.

He said, “Take the credit back. Take the credit for it. It’s awesome. What we did is historic. Don’t let them take it away from you. Don’t take it away.

“You’re playing their hands game when you’re kind of like, ‘Oh the vaccine. “

“If you don’t want to take it, you shouldn’t have to take it. No money orders. But take the credit, because we’ve saved tens of millions of lives. Take the credit. Don’t let them take that away from you. . “

Mr. Trump, who contracted the virus when he was president, received his first blow behind closed doors before stepping down.

However, the former president told the Wall Street Journal in September that he was unlikely to get the recall shot.

He added that he felt “in good shape from this point of view” and “probably will not receive” the recall.

“I’ll look at it later,” he added.

“I’m not against it, but it’s probably not for me.”

This is not the first time that Mr. Trump has encountered this kind of reaction when talking about vaccines.

At an event in Alabama in August, the same thing happened when he said, “I totally believe in your freedoms. I believe him. You have to do what you have to do. But I recommend, take the vaccines. I did it. Its good. Take the vaccines.

As he was being booed, he added, “No, it’s okay. It’s okay. You have your freedoms but I took the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know, okay? “

