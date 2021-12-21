UK government ‘takes public for fools’ after defending Boris Johnson’s photo of foreclosure garden





The UK government has been accused of mistaking the public for fools after a photo was released showing Boris Johnson and more than a dozen of his employees drinking wine in Garden No 10 during the first lockdown last year .

Downing Street claimed staff pictured in the garden last May eating and drinking wine were discussing work-related issues.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said having a drink after a long day or a long week was not against the regulations when asked about the photo, posted by the Guardian. Exclusive – Boris Johnson was pictured with wine and cheese alongside his wife and up to 17 staff in Downing Street Garden during the lockdown – with @GuardianHeather and @ peterwalker99

https://t.co/2LjN5WpVTx Rowena Mason (@rowenamason) December 19, 2021 Photo shows Mr Johnson, his then-fiancée Carrie and 17 other staff in the garden on May 15, 2020, with bottles of wine and a cheese board on a table in front of the Prime Minister. Mr Raab told Times Radio: Downing Street used this garden as a workplace. They used it for business meetings. The photo is from a day when, I believe, the Prime Minister had just given a press conference. And sometimes they will have a drink after a long day or a long week. And it’s not against regulation. Regarding the presence of Carrie, then fiancee of Johnson, Mr Raab said: It is not only a workplace for all the staff who work at number 10 and the Prime Minister, but it is also the residence the Prime Minister and his very young family. “I really don’t think this classifies as a party because Carrie came downstairs and spent some time there with her husband. But Labor shadow justice secretary Steve Reed said: Dominic Raab has spent hours this month taking the public for fools instead of tackling the massive problems the Tories have created in the system judicial. READ MORE: Photo shows Boris Johnson and staff meeting in Downing Street Garden during first lockdown Raab and this high tax, soft crime Conservative government should tackle the backlog of courts and increase the pitifully low rape conviction rate in this country. This is yet another slap in the face to the British public, who will rightly think this is a rule for Boris Johnson and this government, and another rule for everyone. Raab must stop wasting time defending the indefensible and start doing his job. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: These were people from Downing Street officials, staff who were meeting after the last press conference that day, thus meeting after hours opening. Meetings were held inside and outside of No.10. It shows colleagues who must have been at work, meeting after a press conference to discuss work. When asked why the Prime Minister’s wife was there, the spokesperson said: Downing Street is also a private residence for the Prime Minister and the Chancellor. The Prime Minister’s wife has her garden. It is indeed his garden.

