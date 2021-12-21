Turkish lira bounces after Erdogan pledges to help deposits





ISTANBUL (AP) The Turkish lira was making significant gains on Tuesday after the country’s president announced new measures to protect domestic currency deposits against currency fluctuations. The pound hit an all-time low of 18.36 against the US dollar on Monday, but rebounded to a high of 11.09 on Tuesday morning. It traded at 13.75 08:20 GMT on Tuesday. The currency has been on a roller coaster ride since the central bank started cutting interest rates in September and has experienced extreme volatility in recent weeks as the pound has continued to hit record highs. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the government would cover losses suffered by holders of lira deposits in cases where the depreciation of the pound against foreign currencies exceeds bank interest rates. From now on, our citizens will no longer need to transfer their Turkish Lira deposits to foreign currencies, fearing the exchange rate may be higher, Erdogan said on Monday. This extraordinary step is aimed at boosting Turks’ confidence in their currency after many rushed to foreign currencies and gold to hold onto their savings amid massive swings and surging consumer prices. The weakened pound pushed prices up, making imports, fuel and consumer goods more expensive. Many people in this country of more than 84 million people struggle to buy food and other essentials. But critics say the measure is unsustainable and could cause more inflation. The Turkish president is openly against high interest rates and believes they cause inflation, a thought that contrasts with established economic principles. He bases his theory on Islam. Under its supposed influence, the central bank has cut interest rates by five percentage points since September to 14% despite official inflation of 21%. Erdogan also promised exporters on Monday that they would get forward exchange rates from the central bank to mitigate volatility risks, and increased the government’s contribution to private pensions from 25 to 30 percent. At Monday’s record low of 18.36, the Turkish currency had lost more than 60 percent of its value against the dollar this year. The head of the Association of Turkish Banks, Alpaslan Cakar, told Turkish broadcaster Haberturk on Monday evening that one billion US dollars had already been converted into lira after Erdogan’s announcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/turkish-lira-rebounds-erdogan-promise-083018406.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos