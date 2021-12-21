Kerala HC – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

KOCHI: The Prime Minister is the leader of the nation and not of a political party and citizens “need not be ashamed” to wear a vaccination certificate with his photo and a “morale-boosting message,” said the Kerala High Court declared on Tuesday and dismissed a request to remove the PM’s photo from COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

“No one can say that a Prime Minister is a Prime Minister of Congress or a Prime Minister of the BJP or the Prime Minister of a political party. But once a Prime Minister is elected according to the constitution, he is the Prime Minister of our country and this post should be the pride of every citizen.

“… they may differ on government policy and even on the prime minister’s political position. this pandemic situation, ”the High Court said.

He also said that when the COVID-19 pandemic can only be eliminated by vaccination, if the Prime Minister sends a message with his photo, in the certificates, only with the help of drugs and strict control , India will beat the virus, “what’s wrong with that?” The court dismissed the petition with a cost of Rs 1 lakh, saying it was “frivolous”, filed with “ulterior motives”, “publicity” and that the petitioner probably also had a “political agenda”.

“In my opinion this is a frivolous petition filed with ulterior motives and I have a strong doubt that there is also a political agenda for the petitioner. In my opinion this is a litigation advertising character, therefore, it is an appropriate case which should be rejected with high cost.

“A citizen of this country argues in the High Court that wearing his prime minister’s photo on the vaccination certificate with a morale-boosting message in a pandemic situation is an intrusion on his privacy. The petitioner says this is “forced viewing”. As I observed earlier, these are frivolous claims, one never expected from a citizen, ”said Judge PV Kunhikrishnan.

The court ordered the claimant – Peter Myaliparampil – to pay the amount to the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) within six weeks.

The court said that if the costs were not paid within the allotted time, KeLSA would recover the amount from its assets by initiating an income recovery proceeding against it.

He also said that “the petitioner should study the respect to be given to the Prime Minister and others by at least watching the parliamentary debates, which are available live on national television”.

The court said that if the petitioner does not want to see his prime minister or if he is ashamed to see the prime minister’s photo, “he can look down on the vaccination certificate”.

“Therefore, the petitioner’s argument that the photograph of the Indian Prime Minister with a message encouraging morale to his fellow citizens through the vaccination certificate is a forced viewing of the photograph of the Indian Prime Minister must be rejected. also a frivolous assertion raised by the petitioner, ”said the judge in his 32-page judgment.

The court also said that “forced eavesdropping or viewing” only exists when the government forces someone to listen or see their messages.

The court also said: “What’s wrong with the politicians? Since a small percentage of politicians have a bad history, entire politicians should not be ignored. They are the builders of our nation with innovative ideas.

While imposing the cost, the judge said he was aware that the amount was important to a citizen, but when such frivolous allegations are raised by a petitioner, he must know the effect and “society must also know. that if frivolous petitions are filed, the court will not accept the same ”.

“Thousands of people convicted in criminal cases are in prison in our country awaiting their appeals. Thousands of people are awaiting the outcome of their marital disputes. Thousands of people are waiting for the outcome of their land disputes.

“In such a situation, this court should deal with these disputes as soon as possible and this court does it every day. In such a situation, when frivolous petitions are filed, they should be dismissed at a high cost,” he said. -he declares.

“If the petitioner coordinates this type of campaign, I have only to pity him”, added the judge.

The petitioner had argued that the certificate was a private space containing personal information and that it was therefore inappropriate to interfere with an individual’s privacy.

He had argued that the addition of the prime minister’s photo to the certificate constituted an intrusion into an individual’s private space.

The petitioner, an elderly person, argued in his plea that the photo of the Prime Minister on his vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights.