OIC meeting in Pakistan: forget Afghanistan, what matters is Imran Khan’s real goal





A closer look at the list of 57 Member States is instructive. The overwhelming majority already have enough trouble looking after themselves. Turkey, which could have been heavy, has put its economy to the test, as has Pakistan, whose currency is falling dangerously every day. This is a Saudi Arabia-led group, with a few like Bahrain, UAE, Oman, and Qatar in supporting roles, that’s how it always has been. In the final list of participants, around 30 ministers appear to have agreed, along with special representatives from the United States, Russia and China, this may be the first such event for the envoy. American Thomas West.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has been working on the phone book to ensure that representatives from almost all countries with cash in their pockets are invited. This includes invitations to P5 from the Security Council, Australia, Germany and Canada.

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will also attend the meeting. No need to read between the lines what Islamabad is looking for, even though Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was careful to point out that this invitation did not signify recognition for the group. Obviously, this mostly means money.

The emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers was officially called by Saudi Arabia in his capacity as chairman of the organization. The announcement of the meeting in the Saudi state press is interesting. It calls for a collective position on key principles, including the security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan, free from outside interference, while rejecting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. and ensuring that Afghan territory is not used as a safe haven or refuge for terrorists and extremist groups also urge the interim government in Afghanistan to be more inclusive, comply with international standards and conventions, and respect human rights human rights and the rights of women to work and to education granted in Islam. With the exception of the last sentence, it reads almost like a reading from a State Department official.

Riyadh said Pakistan had offered to host the meeting. It is a speech for Islamabad having probably desperately called for a meeting, the Taliban showing no inclination to rule and 2,90,000 refugees have already moved to Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thequint.com/voices/opinion/pakistan-oic-meet-forget-afghanistan-big-money-is-imran-khans-real-focus

