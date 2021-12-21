Indian fined for wanting Modis face cut off from vaccination campaign | Narendra Modi News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the center of a huge publicity blitz touting his government’s triumphs in the fight against COVID despite nearly 500,000 dead.

Indian who went to court to complain that Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented himself as the face of nations’ COVID-19 vaccination campaign pulled out with a fine for wasting time to the judges. India’s Hindu nationalist prime minister has been the subject of a huge publicity blitz touting his government’s triumphs in tackling the pandemic despite nearly 500,000 Indians having died from COVID-19, official data shows. Health experts fear the real toll may be much higher. Modis’ face has been plastered on billboards and even on the side of passenger planes alongside a triumphant message celebrating India’s recent milestone of one billion doses of immunization administered. Ground staff and media gather at unveiling of SpiceJet Boeing 737 model celebrating India’s administration of its billionth COVID-19 vaccine at New Delhi airport [Prakash Singh/AFP] The campaign is at odds with strong criticism leveled at the Modis government since the start of the pandemic, with political opponents drily suggesting that its face should also be printed on death certificates for COVID-19 victims. Peter Myaliparampil, from the southern state of Kerala, had objected to Modis’ face being printed on his vaccine certificate with a message urging the public to fight the coronavirus. He told a court that the vaccination rollout in India risked becoming a media campaign to benefit Modis. In his petition, Myaliparampil said he paid for his own vaccine and the image of Modi on his certificate was of no use or relevance. Health worker inoculates man next to banner thanking Modi for billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine at government hospital in New Delhi [File: Manish Swarup/AP] But the Kerala High Court dismissed the case, saying it appeared to be politically motivated and fined him 100,000 Indian rupees ($ 1,322) for wasting his time. If the petitioner is ashamed to see his prime minister’s photo, he can look down on the vaccine certificate, according to the court ruling. Myaliparampils lawyer told AFP news agency he would appeal the decision. India has recorded more than 477,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, more than any other country except the United States and Brazil. The government justified using Modi as the face of the media campaign, with the young health minister telling parliament in August that he had raised awareness about coronavirus prevention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/21/india-kerala-man-fined-modi-face-covid-vaccine-drive-poster The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos