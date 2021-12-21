China Fines Major Influencer $ 210 Million for Tax Evasion | Technology





Huang Wei, aka Viya, was accused of concealing personal income and making false statements in 2019 and 2020.

China has imposed an unprecedented fine of $ 210 million on a leading live broadcaster for tax evasion, stepping up President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on online influencers who have become extremely popular in recent years. Huang Wei, also known as Viya, was ordered to pay 1.34 billion yuan in back taxes, late fees and fines, the State Tax Administration said on Monday in a press release published on its website. She avoided taxes totaling 643 million yuan by hiding personal income and making false statements in 2019 and 2020, the statement added. Shares of China’s largest operators and live streaming services plunged in New York City, with Bilibili Inc. plunging 11.6%, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. down 5.8% and Joyy Inc. down 4.7%. Huang apologized immediately after the punishment was announced, saying on her Twitter-like Weibo account that she felt deeply guilty. I fully accept the decision of the tax regulator and will actively fundraise to pay the fines on time, she wrote. Representatives for Viyas did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The fine is the highest yet for online sellers like Viya, who compete nightly to convince buyers to spend millions of dollars on items such as cosmetics, appliances and clothing. The influencer is one of the biggest stars in the Alibaba Taobao marketplace, attracting traffic and generating consumption. Government departments need to better coordinate and step up efforts to regulate the live streaming industry and tackle tax evasion, the state-run Xinhua News Agency said in a report on Tuesday. Using data analysis, the Hangzhou City Tax Office suspected Huang of evading taxes, and she failed to rectify the situation after repeated reminders, according to the report. The episode indicates that Beijing is turning its attention to the arena of online streaming commerce, which has flourished with little regulation in recent years, as part of Xis’ common prosperity drive to share the wealth. The high-profile case may scare away marketers and brands that rely on the format to drive sales, not only at Alibaba but on a number of its competing platforms. Play videoIn September, tax authorities announced stricter rules for celebrities and livestreamers, and last month two of the sellers were fined a total of $ 15 million for tax evasion. The Taobao and Weibo pages for Zhu Chenhui and Lin Shanshan are both blank now. The live broadcast is part variety show, part infomercial and part panel discussion, a pioneering format in China that has grown in popularity since the start of the pandemic. Live streaming sales are expected to reach more than 1.2 trillion yuan this year, up from just 19 billion yuan in 2017, according to research firm iiMedia. Viya achieved total sales of over 31 billion yuan in 2020, the highest figure among its peers, tech media 36kr.com reported earlier. Her fine is greater than that imposed on actress Fan Bingbing in 2018, which marked the start of the government’s campaign to curb the entertainment industry. Fan and the companies she was affiliated with were ordered to pay about 884 million yuan in back taxes and fines. Fan has largely disappeared from the entertainment scene since his punishment. Such high-profile reprimands from the central government usually mark the end of a celebrity career. Everyone is equal before the law, there is no superstar or the rich and powerful, no one can despise the law and hope for luck, the official Xinhua News Agency said in a comment on Fan. .

