Imran Khan concedes election defeat in stronghold, sign of waning appeal

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party has admitted defeat in local elections in a province it has ruled for eight years, a sign of its declining popularity as voters battle soaring commodity prices and losses jobs.

Opposition parties won 21 seats, while Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf won six seats at the ballot box to elect mayors and other local government officials in the northwestern province of Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa, according to Sohail Ahmad, spokesperson for the local electoral commission. . The count for another 34 seats is underway, but provisional results show a similar trend.

Khan’s party has won the last two provincial polls, as well as the last local elections in the region. Final results will be announced on December 24 or later.

“The loss of local elections in a PTI stronghold is a reflection of declining support for the PTI,” said Memoona Tanveer, head of high net worth businesses and individuals at Dawood Equities Ltd. “This is mainly due to economic conditions – low growth, high inflation and high unemployment.”

The PTI made mistakes in the 1st phase of the KP LG elections and paid the price. Poor selection of candidates was a major cause. From now on, I will personally oversee PTI’s LG Election Strategy in Phase 2 of LG KP Election and LG Election through Pak. InchaAllah PTI will come out stronger

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 21, 2021

With national elections only due in 2023, the loss of a party stronghold comes as Khan’s government grapples with the highest inflation and worst-performing currency in Asia. He is also set to raise taxes, including a gradual monthly increase in levies on oil prices, as a precondition for resuming his $ 6 billion bailout program with the International Monetary Fund.

“The implementation of IMF conditions will worsen general public conditions,” Tanveer added. “We envision difficult days ahead.”

Khan admitted that his party had made “mistakes”, but blamed the result on its poor choice of candidates. However, a local minister from his party admitted that soaring prices were at the root of the poor election performance.

“We even presented good candidates in some places, but they too couldn’t win,” said Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. “There are still two years before the legislative elections of 2023 for which we will be preparing.”

The prime minister’s party currently lags behind the country’s largest opposition group, led by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, according to a survey of fund managers and other investors by brokerage firm Insight Securities Ltd, based in Karachi.

About 46% of those polled expect the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz to form the next government. Only 31% expect Khan to get a second term. About 19% said no clear winner would emerge and a coalition government would follow.

The current polls in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa are just the first phase of local elections in the state. No date has yet been announced when the other half of the state will go to the polls.

