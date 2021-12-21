Darts fans sing anti-Boris Johnson chant as PM comes under increasing pressure





Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the target of fans at this year’s PDC World Darts Championship amid Christmas party controversy No.10 and uncertainty over Covid-19 restrictions Video upload Video unavailable The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel Play now Boris Johnson grilled pictured in Downing Street Garden

Darts fans showed their love for Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen at this month’s PDC World Championships, but the same can’t be said for Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is after spectators at Alexandra Palace stand in unison to show their contempt for the British leader as Downing Street rushes to extinguish a growing list of controversies. The No 10 has come under scrutiny as details continue to emerge regarding the Conservative parties organized last Christmas and early 2020, while the rest of the UK was on lockdown. Johnson, 57, is also under pressure to make it clear whether further restrictions will be imposed this week as the more transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 continues to spread. And those who attended the darts on Monday voiced their frustrations with the British leader as they took to singing stand up if you hate Boris. “ A spectator was also seen holding up a sign reading ‘all around Boris after’, a reference to the prime minister who allegedly broke lockdown rules despite urging the general population to remain vigilant against the coronavirus. Rising anti-Johnson sentiment is not local to darts fans either, after Elland Road supporters on Saturday did their part to add to the growing pressure. Videos circulated during Arsenal’s 4-1 Premier League win at Leeds United, where fans could be seen and heard chanting en masse: “Boris Johnson is ac ***.” Do you think Boris Johnson should step down as Prime Minister following the Christmas party scandal? Let us know in the “Comments” section.









Picture: Shaun Brooks / Action Plus / REX / Shutterstock)

The Prime Minister’s most recent scandal involved a leaked photo showing him alongside his wife Carrie and other Downing Street staff in Garden No.10 on May 15, 2020. The photo which was obtained by the Guardian appeared to show attendees drinking wine and eating cheese in a casual setting, but Johnson insisted: “These were people at work, talking about work.” Senior Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former Councilor Dominic Cummings were also pictured.













Picture: mirrorpix.com)

Johnson has also been accused more directly of violating Covid restrictions after the Daily Mirror obtained images of the Prime Minister holding a No.10 Downing Street Christmas quiz last year. This year’s World Darts Championship is one of the major events that could be affected if new Covid-19 restrictions are introduced. The competition is expected to host matches every day until January 3, 2022, with the exception of December 24-26, as well as New Years Eve. Read more Read more

